Former Nelsonian Supports Theatre Royal

Wellington-based former senior cross-border litigator and current global impact venture investor and venture philanthropist Jenny Sutton FRSA has made a significant donation towards the Theatre Royal’s new PA system.

The 146-year-old Theatre Royal was reopened in 2010 after undergoing a $5.5 million redevelopment and refurbishment. The redevelopment lovingly preserved the grandeur of the heritage features of the Theatre while updating it with 21st century staging, front of house and backstage facilities.

Unfortunately, at the time of the redevelopment the PA system was not replaced, and the Theatre has been hiring a system. “A good quality sound system is critical for the quality of productions, attracting high quality shows, and the audience experience”, says chairperson Judene Edgar. “With shows and audiences picking up now after the Covid-19 closures, our number one priority is to replace our aging PA system.”

Edgar says that Sutton’s donation has been pivotal step towards the total project cost of $170,000 and had already helped to attract other funding; and Sutton hopes it will attract even more.

Sutton, the founder of Greenlight Ventures NZ, grew up in Nelson and has fond memories as clarinetist in the orchestra pit accompanying Nelson operatic performances as well as playing jazz saxophone on stage. She is a patron and supporter of various arts organisations in New Zealand and Australia and a private investor in films made by New Zealand independent filmmakers.

“It was a great pleasure to visit the Theatre earlier this month and see the restoration firsthand. I have fond memories of my involvement with the Theatre many years ago and I'm delighted it has been restored with such care. It is a central part of Nelson, encourages those in the performing arts, and is a wonderful venue for touring artists.”

“In the year or so before performing music at the Theatre I was involved with the stage lighting and stage management for Repertory productions and appreciate the very real need for a theatre to have high-quality performance systems. It is a pleasure to be able to support this project and I hope that it will encourage others to do the same.”

Edgar says that they’re also applying for grant funding but are very keen to hear from any sponsors or donors who might like to support the project. “This is the first major project for the theatre since it reopened 14 years ago. It’s a big undertaking but a critical piece of infrastructure for us.”

If you would like to support the Theatre Royal with its new PA system, contact Theatre Royal Manager Eliane Polack at manager@theatreroyalnelson.co.nz or talk to her at the Theatre’s Open Day on Sunday 22 September 11am to 2pm.

