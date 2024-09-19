Introducing Taste Of Wairarapa, The Region’s New Wine And Food Festival!

Wairarapa Wine Region is delighted to announce the inaugural Taste of Wairarapa, a brand-new weekend festival event celebrating the rich produce of the Wairarapa region.

The festival runs from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th of November 2024, with events at multiple locations across Martinborough, Gladstone and Masterton.

Continuing a Spring Tradition

While Toast Martinborough has moved to a new summer date, the third weekend in November has held a special place on many a wine lover’s calendar for over twenty years.

Taste of Wairarapa aims to continue the tradition, celebrating spring and the tight-knit community of wine and food producers who call the region home.

A Jam-Packed Weekend

Running from Friday to Sunday, the festival will highlight the best of the Wairarapa region's wine and food offerings. Visitors can explore multiple sites across the region, each offering an array of wines, foods, activities and live music.

With a mixture of free and ticketed events, there is truly something for everyone at Taste of Wairarapa, from the intimate Escarpment Winemaker’s Dinner at Nara to a family-friendly (and dog-friendly) vineyard picnic at Gladstone Vineyard or the Ata Rangi Uncorked party.

Other highlights include Craggy Range’s Burgundy Long Lunch, an e-bike tour to Johner and Urlar in Gladstone, and Hunting Giants II, a wine and wild food event featuring Huntress Wines and the launch of Martinborough’s newest cult wine brand.

Local Flavour

Many Taste of Wairarapa wine and food producers are small, family-owned enterprises without cellar doors or public premises. Collaborative events and partnerships will be rare and exclusive opportunities to sample these flavours, along with special menus created just for the weekend.

Taste of Wairarapa will be a unique opportunity to taste these local flavours and be part of the thriving Wairarapa community.

The full event programme will be available at www.wairarapawine.co.nz along with links for any ticketed events.

Mark your calendars and join us for a fantastic weekend of Wairarapa wine, food, and community spirit.

