TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ Supports Zeal’s TGR WRT Rally Shoot Out

Zeal Jones is excelling in motorsport and wants a crack at the world stage. Picture Smoke Photo & Video/MSNZ

Toyota’s World Rally Team is running what they call the “WRC Challenge Program” and are searching for four drivers for the programme.

Only open to Japanese drivers, the South Aucklander’s mother is Japanese meaning Zeal is eligible to compete in October as one of the 100 drivers who will be hoping to secure a spot in the final four to be announced after a final shoot out in Finland in December.

Zeal is well qualified to have a go at reaching his WRC dream. Like many he started his racing career in karts and climbed through the junior categories and the national championships.

He is the youngest driver ever to become the NZRC Rally Challenge Champion, and currently sits fourth overall in the NZRC, most recently becoming the second youngest ever to climb the podium in a national championship round. He also leads the Junior Championship.

“I'm excited by this opportunity as it's the dream gateway to the WRC,” he said. “However, I know that it is more than just my skill on stage that will set me apart to show my overall ability as a driver on and off stage.

“I have been fortunate enough to have an amazing support crew around me as well as my sponsors who have helped me to this step in my career. I am looking forward to getting on the plane and giving it my all in Japan.

“I will be using everything I've learnt throughout my past, especially key takeaways from the Elite Motorsport Academy and the Winmax Junior Driver Program as they help guide my path to a packaged driver not only on but off stage as well.”

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol says Zeal has what it takes to do well. “He’s impressive in the car and out of the car and we’re delighted to support the opportunity to show his talent in Japan in front of the works WRC team.”

© Scoop Media

