Fiji Dig Deep To Take 5th Place On Home Soil

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Hosts Fiji secured a 1-0 win over Solomon Islands thanks to a trademark Sisilia Tuvou Kuladina free-kick to take 5th place at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2024.

With both Fiji and Solomon Islands narrowly missing out on making the semi-finals, and both teams having proved themselves to be difficult to break through, the Playoff for 5th place was set to be a tight affair.

Solomon Islands plans were disrupted with a late change to the starting eleven, which saw Bella Fa’arodo replace Joyce Siosi for her first Solomon Islands start.

It was a close, robust first-half, in which neither team was willing to surrender space to the other – epitomised by a clash of heads that saw Fiji goalkeeper Miliana Maramanikabu replaced by Aliana Vakaloma after just half an hour.

Gracester Kini and Joy Toby Solo were the most likely combination to unpick a defence, while Rose Laba was busy on the left wing. For Fiji, Sisilia Kuladina had been lively in the first quarter.

With little created in terms of clear cut chances – although Solomon Islands hit the woodwork off a corner – the teams went into the break level.

Solomon Islands started the second-half strongly with Toby slaloming her way through Fiji’s defence, losing her footing just as she was about to get her shot away. Elesi Tabunase looked dangerous for the hosts, but after an impressive run, her low cross was well-anticipated by Teiska Rotoava.

The deadlock was finally broken when Aba brought down Kuladina a couple of metres outside the penalty area – a range that Kuladina was familiar with.

Having scored with a free-kick from further out earlier in the tournament, the number nine dusted herself off and sent her effort crashing in off the underside of the crossbar to give the hosts a valuable lead.

They could have had a second shortly after as Aleeza Taza initiated an attack by slipping in Suliana Vuniyayawa who combined with Tabunase to send the latter clear, although her shot was tame and ultimately gathered comfortably by Fiona Goroani.

The goal had knocked the wind out of Solomon Islands’ sails and despite their best efforts, were unable to find a way back in as Fiji held on to take 5th.

Fiji: 1 (Sisilia Tuvou KULADINA 70)

Solomon Islands: 0

HT: 0-0

© Scoop Media

