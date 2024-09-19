Dua Lipa Announces 2nd Auckland Show
MELBOURNE/ AUCKLAND – Thursday, September 19: 3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa last week announced a global 2025 run on her Radical Optimism Tour including arena shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland in March/April 2025.
Due to extraordinary demand for tickets during the pre-sale period, further shows have been announced for all cities – a fourth and final show has just been added in Melbourne, a third show has been confirmed for Sydney and now a second show has been added to the New Zealand tour in Auckland.
Tickets to the newly added shows will be available from tomorrow during the general on sale for all shows commencing Friday, September 20 at 1pm local time at dualipa.com.
Dua Lipa performs in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena Wednesday, March 19, Thursday, March 20, Saturday, March 22 and Sunday March 23 followed by Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 26, Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29 before travelling to New Zealand for two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday April 2 and Friday, April 4.
The tour follows Dua’s highly anticipated debut on the Pyramid Stage as the Friday night headliner at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer. The BBC praised her performance, saying, “Dua hit every mark with the precision of someone who had been preparing for this moment for years.” Following her electric Glastonbury set, she immediately sold out two consecutive nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium set for June 2025. Dua has reached a new pinnacle in her career, with fan demand at an all-time high.
The Radical Optimism Tour will kick off with previously announced shows in Asia, including stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and more before wrapping up on Thursday, December 5 in Seoul, Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome. The 2025 dates begin Thursday, March 20 in Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena, and include performances in Sydney, Auckland, Madrid, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and many more before concluding in Seattle on Thursday, October 16 at Climate Pledge Arena. Prior to the tour kickoff in Asia, Dua will headline Austin City Limits in Austin, TX on October 5 and October 12.
The global tour supports Dua’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, which was released May 3, 2024 via Warner Records. The album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it is “a joyous blast of pop savvy.” Additionally, The New Yorker praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”
DUA LIPA - RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2024 DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:
Tue Nov 5 –
Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Wed Nov 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sat Nov 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena
Wed Nov 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
Sat Nov 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Sun Nov 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Wed Nov 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium
Sat Nov 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Sun Nov 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Wed Nov 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena
Wed Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
Thu Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
DUA LIPA - RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES
Wed Mar 19 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – Just added
Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 22 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – Just added
Sun Mar 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – Just added
Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Mar 28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – Just added
Sat Mar 29 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – Just added
Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Fri April 4 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – Just added
Sun May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Mon May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Thu May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Tue May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Fri May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Tue May 27 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Wed May 28 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Sat May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Sat Jun 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)
Wed Jun 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Sat Jun 21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Tue Jun 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
Fri Jun 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
Mon Sep 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Sep 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Sep 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Sep 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Oct 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sun Oct 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Oct 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena