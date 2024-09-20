Graceland Gun Club's Astonishing Released

Following on from their debut single ‘Glory Train’, Graceland Gun Club now announce the release of their 2nd single ‘Astonishing’. This track has been lifted from their full length album ' Murder Ballads and Other Love Songs' and takes an unexpected expressive journey of musical dialogue and song.

Chuck recalls …”This was the first song we recorded for the album. I played it a few times for Hank Montana and Phil "The Juggernaut" Doublet as a warm-up before we began the sessions in earnest. I'm not sure why this song came so easily; I wish they all did. Perhaps it was Phil's excitement over his new purchase of a 1962 Gretsch Special, or Hank's dedication to singing, even though he was halfway through a bottle of Jack Daniels. However, no matter how many times we tried the song subsequently, even though it became more polished, we never captured a more heartfelt version.”

Chuck Manhattan and Hank Montana are Graceland Gun Club. Hank Montana has had a long and illustrious career in theatre and film. His longest and well-known part is as the recurring character Roy Snow in the “Geraldine Unsolved Serial Killings” performance art show. Chuck Manhattan has written songs for numerous country bands including - The Nashville Hit Machine, Princess Party, The Sanhedrin Three, and has also written songs for the folk singer Peter Gatonyi.

Graceland Gun Club's debut album ‘Murder Ballads and Other Love Songs’ was produced by G.G.C. and The Armory, the exception being ‘Murder On My Mind’, which was produced by G.G.C., The Armory & Aaron Keown. Engineered by Arnold Van Bussle

