Samoa Gets Set To Take On Holders New Zealand In U-16 Women’s Championship Final

The pride of a region on the line tomorrow as Samoa takes on New Zealand in the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship final.

For the first time the trophy and title of U-16 Women’s Champions is all that will be on the table at a final in the OFC U-16 competition. With the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup’s expansion to 24 teams from 2025, Samoa and New Zealand both qualified for next year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, with neither team conceding a goal along the way.

For New Zealand, this will be their ninth straight appearance at a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. For Samoa, however, they became the first Samoa side to reach a World Cup at any level with their 2-0 win over New Caledonia on Thursday.

Given the significance of their achievement, you’d perhaps be forgiven for thinking that it would be easy for Samoa to get wrapped up in their history-making, but head coach Juan Chang insists he and his side are focused on remaining in the present.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but we just take it one day at a time.

“We came here as the last ones that got invited to the party, and now we’re qualified.

The World Cup’s really good for us. The final is important for us, but also it’s as important as today. We just focus on today, and then whatever tomorrow brings, tomorrow will bring.”

Samoa captain Lynn Aiono Sagaio emphasised that her side isn’t getting caught up in the hype.

“We definitely keep each other accountable, so everyone is definitely a leader on our team. I feel that for myself, it’s my job to make everyone a leader on the field. We’ve definitely been successful in seeing the coaches, being able to have the girls come out of their shell and being here together has definitely done that.

“Our experience here has been amazing on and off the field, and seeing what the Fiji room life is like has been amazing, and just seeing how grateful we are and how blessed we are to have this opportunity to play, it’s really been an eye-opener for us on and off the field.

“We’re grateful to be able to play here in Fiji and be able to do well.”

For New Zealand head coach Alana Gunn, who next month will lead New Zealand at FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024 in Dominican Republic, the last two weeks have represented an essential part of preparing for next year. She’s looking forward to

“It’s been two weeks with a group of players and a group of staff to develop our process,” she explains.

“Essentially, we’ve come here to qualify, we’ve done that, so now we can look to utilise another 90 minutes against a fantastic side that’s done really well. We’re looking forward to that and preparing for next year.”

For New Zealand captain Katie Pugh the final represents some familiar territory, as she scored New Zealand’s late winner against Fiji in last year’s edition of the tournament to secure qualification for this year’s World Cup.

She’s glad to have had the opportunity to share her experience with her teammates this year.

“Last year I had the full experience of how the stress or the nerves of a big moment, a big game that there’s some expectations around. There’s often a lot of thoughts towards that game for the whole three weeks beforehand in the team,” she explains.

“Now I know how to deal with those tough situations.”

Tomorrow’s final also represents a unique moment for the two head coaches, Gunn and Chang, who’ve previously coached together in New Zealand’s Otautahi/Christchurch.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, so it is a nice moment for us both. What Juan’s done in terms of implementing a scouting process and bringing in a fantastic group of players at the end of the summer to qualify for the World Cup is admirable – he’s done a fantastic job,” said Gunn.

Chang was similarly effusive about his opposite number.

“I inherited Gunny’s really good side in New Zealand. She did a fantastic job and it was because of her that I’m coaching. She inspired me a lot within the club that she inherited me.

“I worked with her at school and then she always pushed me to be better. I have a lot of respect for Gunny and, if it wasn’t for Gunny, I would not be coaching.”

The playoff for third place also takes place tomorrow. Tonga takes on New Caledonia, hoping to better their fourth place finish in last year’s competition.

Tomorrow’s matches:

Playoff for 3rd place

New Caledonia v Tonga, 12:00pm (Fiji time), HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

Final

Samoa v New Zealand, 3:00pm (Fiji time), HFC Bank Stadium, Suva



