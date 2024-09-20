Jamie xx Reunites With The xx On New Single 'Waited All Night

Jamie xx releases 'Waited All Night', the latest single to be taken from his hotly-anticipated second album. In Waves (released this Friday, 20th September, via Young Recordings). 'Waited All Night' is a piece of 2-step pop perfection that sees Jamie reuniting with his The xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Romy Madley Croft, the three appearing on record for the first time since The xx’s 2017 I See You album. It follows an emotional reunion on stage to perform the track live during Jamie’s set at the Glastonbury Festival earlier this year.

(Photo/Supplied)

Speaking about the collaboration, Jamie xx says: “Thank you to my two best friends and musical siblings, Oliver and Romy. It's wonderful to have the gang back together, working in new ways, working out new lives, I wouldn't be here without them.”

While Romy and Oliver add: “We’ve loved collaborating on our recent solo projects but it’s been a while since the three of us came together on one track. We’re so pleased that this was the place we met up again. Proud to play a small part in this long awaited, brilliant album. We’re your biggest fans Jamie!”

In April, Jamie released ‘Baddy On The Floor’, his joyous summer collaboration with Honey Dijon, before heralding news of the album in June with the riotous ‘Treat Each Other Right’; a muscular breakbeat anthem-meets-futuristic soul burner that was accompanied by a much-talked about video from photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks. In June, he collaborated with Robyn on her first major new release in six years with ‘Life’, a hymn as nu-disco affirmation that arrived in a blaze of horns and filtered loops, featuring one of the most iconic vocalists in recent times. Together with recent collaborative singles with The Avalanches (‘All You Children’) and Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and John Glacier (‘Dafodil’), 'Waited All Night' gives fans a glimpse into the joyous, euphoric record to come.

Across In Waves’ 12 tracks - which will be released nine years on from his GRAMMY, BRIT, Ivor Novello and Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album In Colour - Jamie replicates the emotional crescendos and thrilling volatility of an almost mystical night out. Created over a four year period ushered in by his much-loved 2020 Essential Mix, and peppered with periods of self-reflection, a global pandemic, the blinking reemergence into the strobe light, and a newly discovered love of surfing-as-escapism, it’s an album that's on course to eclipse the heights of its globally-acclaimed predecessor.

With In Waves, Jamie xx once again proves his ability to craft emotional landscapes through music, blending melancholic reflection and ecstatic joy into an immersive dancefloor journey. The record is both deeply introspective and universally relatable, echoing the sounds of Northern Soul, disco, UK garage, and beyond, all while remaining distinctly himself.

Jamie xx’s long-awaited return has unfolded across a series of exciting global events over the few months. At the unveiling of The Floor in May - a 10 consecutive night London club residency that also featured unannounced guest appearances from Charli xcx and George Daniel, Romy, Daphni, 2ManyDJs, John Glacier, Jockstrap, Axel Boman, Two Shell, Yu Su, Lil Silva, MJ Cole, DJ Python and more - Jamie previewed every track from In Waves.

Since then, Jamie has expanded The Floor into the USA, with 5 night residencies in New York and LA respectively. The event series saw Jamie xx joined by the likes of Four Tet, Hudson Mohawke, Ben UFO, François K, Anthony Naples, Bambii, John FM, Bianca Oblivion, Mia Carucci, Jubilee, Florentino, Nourished By Time, Sister Zo, and more.

© Scoop Media

