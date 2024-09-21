New Zealand Win The OFC U-16 Women’s Championship

It was the final the 2024 edition of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship had been waiting for: the two standout teams of the tour, having scored the most goals, conceding none, and catching the eye with class across the park.

Samoa made history during the tournament, while New Zealand felt the weight of increasing pressure as the gap between them and the rest of Oceania narrows and with the region keenly watching, eager to see who will topple them.

Both teams looked to impose themselves early on, as they wrestled for control in the midfield. Captain Katie Pugh immediately making her presence known in a clash with Breanna, while the mercurial Pia Vlok was contributing both in progressing New Zealand’s play as well as shutting down Samoa’s.

New Zealand drew first blood - and, like last year, it was Pugh who was on the scoresheet, sweetly striking home after Kara McGillivray headed a long free kick into her path, and the number nine made no mistake lacing the ball home to send Samoa behind for the first time in the competition.

On the stroke of half time Vlok made it two with a wonderful finish. Teed up by Pugh outside the area, the playmaker looked up, settled herself, and coolly fired past Margaret Fagasuisui Tuii, bringing her bench to their feet and the New Zealanders further into the lead.

Both coaches turned to their benches at half time, with Chang replacing Kealia Nansen with Mikayla Afoa, while Alana Gunn decided to replace goal hero Pugh and Natalie Young with Kya Solomon and Piper O’Neill respectively.

Samoa came out determined to wrench something back from this game. Early on, talismanic midfielder T Devoux slipped in Holly Leapai to send a dangerous low cross across the box, but Brielle Tautua couldn’t connect as the ball flashed across Harriet Muller’s goal.

New Zealand killed the game off with their third shortly before the hour mark. Mikaela Bangalan won ball in midfield and slid to Vlok on the edge of the box. She let the ball run across her body and turned the oncoming defender to slot home from a tight angle.

Leading by example as she had done all tournament, Samoa captain Lynn Aiono Sagiao tried to wrest something back for her side, trying her luck with a driven free kick from distance that Muller did well to read and hold on to in a crowded penalty area.

New Zealand's Laura Bennett wrapped up the scoring with her sixth goal of the championship, a left-footed strike expertly set up by Grace Duncan.

Samoa: 0

New Zealand: 3 (Katie PUGH 19’; Pia VLOK 45+2, 56’, Laura BENNETT 90+2')

HT: 0-2

