The Teskey Brothers To Play A Special One-off Headline Show At Black Barn Vineyards This Summer!

Photo/Supplied

MG Live and Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce the return of The Teskey Brothers to Aotearoa, playing the beautiful venue Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North!

Last here in December 2023 to play five sold out shows, The Teskey Brothers have a close affection with kiwi audiences however, this will be their very first time performing in the Hawkes Bay!

Over the past 10 years Sam and Josh Teskey, known around the world as The Teskey Brothers, have captured the hearts of many, reaching the kind of global success a blues band out of Melbourne could only have dreamed of.

Across three studio albums, their soul-soaked spin on rock, folk and blues has struck an undeniable chord with music lovers around the world. 2023’s The Winding Way being no exception and receiving critical acclaim across the globe.

For the majority of 2023 and 2024, they’ve played sold out headline shows across Europe, UK and North America (including a notable 15,500 in Amsterdam), iconic festivals such as Glastonbury, Electric Picnic, Montreux Jazz, Merlefest, Austin City Limits, and even opened for Bruce Springsteen in Milan.

Singer Miakie (Mia Söhnge) will welcome the crowd with her growing catalogue of breezy summer tunes. The soulful R&B-pop songstress from Hawkes Bay, evokes a serene yet captivating energy into her music. Sophomore single ‘Infatuated’ amassed over 350,000 streams on Spotify and her live show comprises of a 4-piece bringing fun and energy to the indie-soul sound that is distinctly Miakie.

Along with their full 7-piece band, The Teskey Brothers live show is a rare and mesmerising experience and is simply not to be missed. Catch them live this summer and kick off 2025 the right way – with some good ole live music.

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

With special guest Miakie

NEW ZEALAND

JANUARY 2025

Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring

