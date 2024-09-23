Tonga Claim Bronze In Narrow Win Over New Caledonia

Photo credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Tonga goes one step further than 2023 to finish third at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship.

Tonga had to contend with the early loss of Tyra Bagiante, who had to withdraw from the game shortly before kickoff. Her replacement, Sophiana Moala, worked hard up tip for the future Mataliki.

New Caledonia dominated the early stages, feeding their attacking focal point Kinë Hmaen but were unable to create many clear-cut chances - the pick of the bunch when she was released shortly before half time with a defence-splitting pass, only to be shut down at the last second by a well-timed Tongan intervention.

It was a relatively uneventful first half. It seemed that the game would open up as fatigue set in, with the likely victors the side to manage the accumulation of the previous two weeks of football - physically and mentally.

The second half began with New Caledonia looking the likeliest to break the deadlock.

Matha Bako came close to forcing an opener, with her driven long range free kick only just held by Temaleti Rauaao. Then it was Hmaen’s turn to think she’d taken the lead for New Caledonia after finishing a rapid counterattack, but she was denied by the offside flag.

Compounding New Caledonia’s frustration, Tonga took the lead a minute later. Cienna Filimoeatu’s free kick rebounded off the crossbar, and Kuria Malohifo’ou was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Gathering themselves again, New Caledonia searched for a way into the game by pressing forward.

But try as New Caledonia might, they couldn’t find a way to unlock the Tongan defence, with Tema Tonga, Losaline Tu’utafaiva comfortably neutralising Hmaen and Kanë Dralu’s threat.

They came agonisingly close in the 85th minute when a tricky Bako corner wasn’t dealt with, but the eventual shot was skied. Kessyna Nypie made a fine save to deny Moala minutes later, but New Caledonia were ultimately unable to wrench the momentum back from Tonga.

New Caledonia:

Tonga: 1 (Kuria MALOHIFO'OU 56’)

HT: 0-0

© Scoop Media

