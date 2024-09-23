Code Of Integrity For Sport And Recreation Open For Public Feedback

The Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui (the Commission) is seeking feedback from people and communities across Aotearoa New Zealand on the Code of Integrity for Sport and Recreation (Integrity Code).

The Commission has today released the draft Integrity Code for public consultation and is encouraging everyone with an interest in sport and recreation to give feedback before the consultation closes on 1 November 2024.

Rebecca Rolls, Commission Chief Executive, is looking forward to receiving feedback from all parts of the community – from grassroots participants to national organisations and everyone in between.

She says; “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to make a difference to their sport and recreation communities. We’re aiming to lift standards to make experiences safer and fairer and create a level playing field for everyone.

“Ultimately, we want organisations to adopt this code and work collaboratively with us to prevent harm to participants. We believe the best way to get there is to make sure all parts of the community have been heard. We’ve been working with community groups and athlete representatives to ensure the Integrity Code reflects diverse needs, and now we’re excited to open that discussion up to all members of the public.”

The Commission was set up to offer support, education, and guidance on the integrity issues that can harm participants at all levels, and the Integrity Code will be an important tool. It will set standards to prevent unacceptable behaviour, including; bullying, violence, abuse, sexual misconduct, intimidation and harassment, racism and other forms of discrimination.

Organisations that adopt the Integrity Code will be bound by its core obligations, set out as six minimum standards:

Prohibit behaviours that are a threat to integrity

Implement a fair and effective dispute resolution process

Proactively safeguard children, young people, and vulnerable adults

Notify the Commission of issues of serious concern

Cooperate with the Commission on dispute resolution, investigations, and monitoring

Provide information to members about the Integrity Code

The Commission wants to see organisations sign up because they recognise that it is the right thing to do for all participants. Adoption of the Integrity Code is voluntary, and sport and recreation organisations that adopt will be supported to achieve the minimum standards and, in addition to education resources, will have access to more of the dispute resolution, investigative and disciplinary functions the Commission can provide.

Read and provide feedback on the draft Integrity Code: haveyoursay.sportintegrity.nz Or email haveyoursay@sportintegrity.nz

© Scoop Media

