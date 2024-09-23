Young Wintec Students Claim Top Prizes At National Youth Art Awards

Photo/Supplied

The 14th annual New Zealand National Youth Art Awards, hosted by the Waikato Society of Arts, celebrated emerging talent at its opening event held at ArtPost Galleries in Hamilton late July.

This year's competition saw a staggering 300 entries cut down to 93 finalists vying for 10 coveted awards.

Among the standout winners were Wintec students Stevie Fiske and Olivia Connolly, both aged 20, who clinched top honours in their respective categories.

Fiske, won the 20-25 age category with their painting titled "Life". Inspired by Craig McClure's exhibition "Thought Crimes" at Ramp Gallery, Fiske's work impressed judges with its "character" and ability to "clearly say something".

"It felt like I was in a movie and the lights were all pointed at me. It was unbelievable," Fiske said of their win.

Currently in their second year of a Bachelor of Contemporary Art, Fiske encourages other young artists to enter competitions, noting, "it's a good way to get your name and image out there, even if you don't win anything".

Fellow Wintec student Olivia wowed judges with her clay sculpture "In The Event That We Decay".

The piece, glazed with iron oxide, explores humanity's relationship with the natural world.

"If the tables were turned, would we be used for the growth of nature?" Olivia pondered in her artist statement.

Olivia, who shares her work on Instagram as @oliart.x, was surprised by her win, given the high calibre of entries.

"I was so happy, and all the hours dedicated to moulding little mushrooms, lichen and crystals felt so worth it," she said.

Both winners stressed the value of participating in such events.

"Worries about not making it as a finalist should never stop you from giving something a go," Olivia said.

