Whanganui Regional Museum Unveils October's 'Outfit Of The Month'

The Whanganui Regional Museum is delighted to announce its Outfit of the Month for October: a delicate pale pink cotton organdie evening dress, complete with a Peter Pan collar and charming embroidered flowers adorning the sash and skirt.

This elegant piece was handcrafted in 1944 by Mrs Alice Free (nee Perry) for her daughter Patricia Hazel Forsyth (née Free), who was around 20 years old at the time.

(Photo/Supplied)

The dress was generously donated to the Museum by Patricia herself and stands as a testament to the fashion of the era. Patricia wore the dress despite not being particularly fond of it, and it now finds its place among the Museum's notable collections.

Regular followers of the Outfit of the Month series may remember Patricia’s halter-neck dress and matching jacket, which was featured in March 2023. That dress, made of pale pink cotton chintz, accompanied Patricia during her 1953 voyage to England aboard the RMS Rangitiki.

Patricia’s life story is one woven with a rich history. In 1948, she married David Forsyth, with whom she had two children. Later, in 1970, she inherited the historic house ‘Beccles’ in Bulls from her godmother, Pattie Levett, where she lived until 1998. Afterward, Patricia moved to Waiheke Island, where she resided until her passing in 2020 at the age of 95.

Dr. Bronwyn Labrum, Pou Ārahi/Director of the Whanganui Regional Museum, commented on the significance of the October selection: "This dress offers us a window into the lives of young women in the 1940s. It is a beautiful reminder of how clothing, even if not always loved by the wearer, tells intimate stories of family, craftsmanship, and personal history. We're excited to share Patricia’s story and invite the community to explore the rich narrative this piece holds."

To celebrate this unique garment, the Museum will host an informal public talk by Bronwyn Labrum at 12:15pm on Friday, October 4th. Attendees will hear more about the dress and its significance within the Outfit of the Month series. Admission is free, and while bookings are not required, koha donations to support the Museum are warmly welcomed. The dress will be on display throughout October for visitors to admire.

© Scoop Media

