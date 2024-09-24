Joan As Police Woman Announces New Zealand Tour To Celebrate New Album, Lemons, Limes And Orchids

Critically acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Joan As Police Woman returns to Aotearoa New Zealand in May 2025 for a three-date career-spanning solo tour including material from new album Lemons, Limes & Orchids.

Lemons, Limes & Orchids - out now via Play It Again Sam - promises an intimate journey through the unique soundscape of Joan As Police Woman (aka Joan Wasser) - blending jazz, ambient, and electronic elements. This tour offers a chance to experience Joan’s artistry up close, as she performs at some of New Zealand’s cherished venues.

Plus1 with 95bFM and UTR proudly present the New Zealand tour:

Friday 16th May 2025: Ray Freedman Arts Centre (Epsom Girls Grammar), Auckland

Saturday 17th May 2025: Old St Paul’s, Wellington

Sunday 18th May 2025: The Piano, Christchurch

