Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Joan As Police Woman Announces New Zealand Tour To Celebrate New Album, Lemons, Limes And Orchids

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 1:19 pm
Press Release: The Label

Critically acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Joan As Police Woman returns to Aotearoa New Zealand in May 2025 for a three-date career-spanning solo tour including material from new album Lemons, Limes & Orchids.

Lemons, Limes & Orchids - out now via Play It Again Sam - promises an intimate journey through the  unique soundscape of Joan As Police Woman (aka Joan Wasser) -  blending jazz, ambient, and electronic elements. This tour offers a chance to experience Joan’s artistry up close, as she performs at some of New Zealand’s cherished venues.

Plus1 with 95bFM and UTR proudly present the  New Zealand tour:

  • Friday 16th May 2025: Ray Freedman Arts Centre (Epsom Girls Grammar), Auckland
  • Saturday 17th May 2025: Old St Paul’s, Wellington
  • Sunday 18th May 2025: The Piano, Christchurch

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 