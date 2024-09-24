Reb Fountain Unveils New Single 'Come Down' & Announces Two Single Release Shows In Wellington & Auckland

Credit: Chris Sisarich

Acclaimed New Zealand singer-songwriter Reb Fountain enters a new dawn with the release of her new single ‘Come Down’ an unapologetic haunting down tempo ballad with a refrain for the ages.

To celebrate the release, Reb with full band Dave Khan, Karin Canzek and Earl Robertson will be performing two exclusive shows in Wellington and Auckland, offering fans an intimate first listen to her latest work.

The first show will take place at San Fran in Wellington on Thursday, November 7, followed by a performance at The Hollywood Avondale in Auckland on Friday, November 8. This will be the first time Reb has ever played within the hallowed walls of the Hollywood, a venue that promises to compliment her enthralling live show perfectly.

"Come Down" is an anthemic unconventional pop hit from Reb Fountain, blending downbeat swagger with a sense of mystical, unapologetic confidence. The track conjures the feeling of a night out with friends, where the blur of the moment reminds you that you are free to be yourself, and that embracing your true self, no matter how fragmented or beautiful, brings connection and hope. With its fresh yet nostalgic vibe, "Come Down" embodies Reb's signature folk-noir style, creating a powerful, expansive yet restrained sound.

Celebrating platonic love, the video for ‘Come Down’ features real life best friends Lola and Eve. Shot by Reb in locations around Tāmaki Makaurau, the video invites us to share in their love story over one night, a deep and heartfelt connection between two young women in the throes of youthful abandon bringing us joy and solace through a lens of nostalgia.

Recorded at Roundhead Studios in Auckland, "Come Down" is a testament to Reb Fountain's evolution as an artist. The song's effortless bravado and driving rhythm make it both a coming-of-age journey and a confident anthem, inviting listeners to join Reb on a ride that is as introspective as it is exhilarating.

Reb Fountain has built a reputation for her captivating live performances, and these two shows are not to be missed. With a voice that has been described as “otherworldly” and a presence that commands attention, Reb's concerts are more than just music—they are an experience.

Tickets for the Come Down single release shows are on sale now from rebfountain.co.nz. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as these intimate performances are expected to sell out quickly.

