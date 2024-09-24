Chinese Language Teachers’ Work Honoured

The role of teachers is recognised as part of this year’s New Zealand Chinese Language Week, which runs from September 22 to September 28.

Six teachers were honoured for their work in teaching Chinese language at a special ceremony at Parliament in Wellington on Monday September 23, and will receive a certificate from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The six teachers are:

Ivy Ding, from Columba College in Christchurch;

Daisy Huang, from Westlake Boys High in Auckland;

Elizabeth Kennedy, from St Thomas of Canterbury College in Christchurch;

Bai Limin, from Victoria University of Wellington;

Gerald Yang, from Scots College in Wellington; and

Bingmei Zhang, from St Peter’s College in Auckland.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust chair Jo Coughlan says teachers are a vital part of encouraging people, particularly young people, to learn languages.

“These six teachers have made a significant contribution to Chinese language learning in New Zealand. The Trust is delighted to be able to honour them.”

New Zealand Chinese Language Week was set up 10 years ago by a private charitable trust to encourage more Kiwis to give learning Chinese a go.

This year, New Zealand Chinese Language Week runs from September 22 to September 28. It includes National Dumpling Day on September 26. More information about New Zealand Chinese Language Week and other events and activities can be found at www.nzclw.com

