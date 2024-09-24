Adam Hattaway Announces New Album ‘High Horse’; Unveils New Single & Video ‘Good Times’ & Australasian Tour Dates

Adam Hattaway has announced their new album ‘High Horse’ set for release on November 8th. Produced by Marlon Williams, today’s album announcement also comes with a new single and video ‘Good Times’.

Like many of Hattaway/Jones songs this track came in a dream and is inspired by Arthur Fellig’s crime scene photography. It’s bare, dark and gritty. Hattaway reflects, “I don’t often sing that way. Marlon got me to explore many different vocal styles throughout the album, I accessed parts of my voice that I didn't know I had.’’

This release will be Hattaway’s sixth full length album in six years. Featuring previous single ‘High Horse’, the upcoming record is significantly more stripped down than Hattaway’s earlier, noisier rock and roll ventures, with friend and collaborator Marlon Williams aiming for a sound that was “frustratingly quiet” and led by acoustic guitar. Adam explains, “I didn't know it was just going to be the four of us most of the time, so it was very hands-on.” The small group play nearly all the instruments, sharing backing vocal duties, with very little electric guitar this explores a new sound for Hattaway and Jones.

Adam and his band The Haunters will embark on an eight date tour of Aotearoa and Naarm/Melbourne including a Jon Toogood support and a slot at Sanctuary Sounds music festival.

ADAM HATTAWAY & THE HAUNTERS TOUR

NOV 07 - OAMARU - GRAINSTORE GALLERY

NOV 08 - ŌTEPOTI - PEARL DIVER

NOV 09 - OPHIR - OPHIR PEACE MEMORIAL HALL

NOV 16 - MELBOURNE - NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB - SUPPORTING JON TOOGOOD

NOV 22 - MELBOURNE - MERRI CREEK TAVERN

NOV 30 - ŌTAUTAHI - THE LOONS

DEC 06 - TĀMAKI MAKAURAU - WHAMMY BAR

DEC 07 - TAKAPAU - SANCTUARY SOUNDS FESTIVAL

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM ADAMHATTAWAY.COM

