A-Leagues On Sky For The Next Three Years As The Competition Heats Up

APL and Sky Sport extend A-Leagues’ broadcast partnership for further three years as introduction of Auckland FC creates local derby with Wellington Phoenix

As part of the renewal, one match per week now broadcast free-to-air

24 September 2024: New Zealand football fans have another season of action-packed football in store, as the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) and Sky confirm that the upcoming three seasons of the A-Leagues will be available to watch exclusively on Sky.

The extension of the partnership means that all matches in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men (kicking off 18 October) and Ninja A-League Women (kicking off 1 November) will play on Sky Sport and streaming on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go. All matches featuring a New Zealand team will be broadcast live and one match a week will be shared free to air on Sky Open.

Sky customers will enjoy wall-to-wall coverage in the upcoming season, as the Wellington Phoenix men and women look to build on their best ever seasons and Auckland FC men's makes its much-anticipated debut, giving Aotearoa its first professional football derby.

The 25/26 season will then see the introduction of the forthcoming Auckland FC women’s team, setting up a second Kiwi rivalry with the Phoenix women and ensuring an action-packed schedule of New Zealand teams across the two Leagues.

Football is New Zealand’s most popular sport, with more participants than any other code(1), and a rapidly growing fanbase driven by the sport’s global popularity and the continued growth of the A-Leagues locally. With football growing in participation across Aotearoa, Sophie Moloney, CEO at Sky, explains why Sky is so pleased to extend this partnership:

“Last year’s season was a breakout success for fan engagement with the A-Leagues in New Zealand, with the success of the Wellington Phoenix capturing the hearts and minds of Kiwi fans. Added to that, the excitement surrounding the addition to the leagues of a new team from Aotearoa in Auckland FC has made the upcoming season guaranteed to be appointment watching.

“We’re pleased that we will continue to be the broadcast home to a passionate and growing sporting code, spearheaded here in Aotearoa by a couple of really energised and ambitious local clubs. We’re excited to see what we can achieve together in terms of innovation around commercial partnerships as part of our home games production, alongside our broadcast coverage of every single minute of action.”

Commenting on the partnership extension, Nick Garcia, A-Leagues Commissioner said: “New Zealand is really important for our continued growth, and it’s set to be a landmark year for New Zealand football following Wellington Phoenix’s standout season and the introduction of a new team, Auckland FC, into the Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

“Sky Sport is a world-class partner, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership and deliver more A-Leagues action – with one match broadcast free-to-air each week – to entertain New Zealand’s passionate football community and support our ambition to grow the game across the country.”

Nick Becker, CEO of Auckland FC, said: “Today’s announcement is another endorsement of the strength and ongoing growth of football in New Zealand. Thanks to Sky, fans across the country will get even closer to the game, to our club and to our players. We look forward to seeing our first ever match in every Kiwi home on October 19.”

David Dome, General Manager of Wellington Phoenix, said: “Sky’s live broadcasts are unrivalled: they’ve done a great job of capturing the emotion of our passionate fans for the past 17 years. With the arrival of Auckland FC this season, there will be more local interest in the A-League than ever before, so it’s fantastic there will be one match a week free-to-air on Sky Open.”

1. Football is the top weekly participation team sport in Aotearoa New Zealand across all age groups - Sport NZ Participation Survey, July 2024: https://sportnz.org.nz/media/lupchbdk/active-nz-participation-trends-2017-2023_july-2024.pdf

Games on Sky Open

26 men’s and 5 women’s games will be broadcast free to air on Sky Open across the two 24/25 regular seasons – one game for every week of play, typically broadcast around 5pm on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

The games confirmed to play on Sky Open in the first six rounds are as follows:

Isuzu UTE A-League Men, Round 1: Auckland FC v Brisbane Roar, Saturday October 19 at 1630 NZT

Isuzu UTE A-League Men, Round 2: Auckland FC v Sydney FC, Sunday October 27 at 1530 NZT

Isuzu UTE A-League Men, Round 3: Wellington Phoenix v Auckland FC, Saturday November 2 at 1630 NZT

Isuzu UTE A-League Men, Round 4: Adelaide United FC v Western United FC, Saturday November 9 at 2130 NZT

Ninja A-League Women, Round 3: Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix, Sunday November 17 at 1630 NZT

Isuzu UTE A-League Men, Round 6: Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory, Sunday November 24 at 1500 NZT

