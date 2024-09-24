Trailer Drops For Rugby League Legend Mark ‘Sharko’ Graham Film

Mark Graham’s feature documentary SHARKO releases its highly anticipated trailer prior to its cinema release this November.

SHARKO is a feature documentary about enigmatic New Zealand Rugby League legend Mark “SHARKO” Graham, and his filmmaker son, Luke. In his prime, Mark was the best rugby league player in the world. Known for his size, speed, skill and toughness, he was a predator in a sea of sharks. Mark changed the sport and carried his teams and country to the doorstep of greatness, while remaining a mystery to his biggest fan, his son.

Luke tells the story through the in-depth lens and skewed perspective revealing a shared personal history scarred by pain and loss. As he learns more about his father’s past, both the hardships and the glory, he comes to a realisation about the man he idolised above all else.

SHARKO recently had its world premiere at Aotearoa’s prestigious Doc Edge Festival where its sold-out sessions met with audience and critical acclaim. SHARKO will hold a red-carpet premiere prior to its cinema release in both Australia and New Zealand in November this year, with dates to be announced soon.

SHARKO includes interviews from Graham Lowe and Wally Lewis, Steve Roach, Hugh McGahan and Paul Vautin. It is written, directed and produced by Luke Graham (Broke), and produced by Jonathan Page (H is for Happiness) and Kylie Pascoe (The Art of Incarceration). Executive Producer is Jonathan Shteinman (Brabham). SHARKO has received principal production funding from Screen Australia and is developed and produced with investment from Gladstone Regional Council, Regional Arts Australia, Regional Arts Fund, Capricorn Film Festival, Screen Queensland and NRL.

“An honest portrayal of one of rugby league’s greatest players from its hardest era. There will only be one Mark Graham” – Tony Adams, Channel 9

https://www.sharkofilm.com/

