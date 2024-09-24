94% Support Up To 12 Concert Events At Eden Park

04 September

Eden Park's application to increase the number of concert events has received extraordinary public support with over 2,000 public submissions. An overwhelming 94% of submitters were in favour of Eden Park's proposal to host more concerts, demonstrating a strong desire to attend world-class music events here in New Zealand.

“The response to our application to host up to 12 concert events, featuring six different artists, has been exceptional. With 94% in favour, it's very clear there's an immense appetite for more globally renowned artists to perform at Eden Park. This level of support is a game-changer for Auckland and New Zealand's entertainment scene,” said Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner.

Sautner added, "The support for our application has been so strong that I’ve had people jokingly suggest I go into politics. But my focus remains firmly on ensuring Eden Park is a world-class, multi-purpose venue that delivers live events and attracts top-tier artists.

Mr Sautner commented on the potential economic and social impact having six extra concert events would have on the local community and the Auckland region.

“The effect on the region’s economy of having over 60,000 fans attend a concert at Eden Park is significant. We’ve had local bars, restaurants, and hotels report significant revenue increases, leading to more jobs in the hospitality sector. At the stadium itself, each concert creates over 3,000 jobs, offering valuable opportunities, and providing a substantial boost to local employment and income. The addition of possible Sunday night concerts create further employment opportunities, particularly for those who work multiple jobs. As we heard at the last hearing, one 8-hour shift at Eden Park worked by casual employee can be the difference between being able to afford new shoes for their child or not.

Sautner expressed his appreciation to the local community for their support. “Eden Park has over 120 years of history and is a cornerstone of Auckland’s cultural and sporting landscape.

“We’re delighted the community has strongly backed our application. This level of support reinforces our commitment to attracting top global artists, creating unforgettable experiences for music lovers while continuing to be a good neighbour and valuable community asset.

