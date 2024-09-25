SailGP Grandstand To Transform Wynyard Point, With Thousands Expected To Snap Up Tickets For Auckland’s Debut

The ITM New Zealand SailGP | Auckland will go on sale to the public at midday today, Wednesday, 25 September - available only through Ticketbooth. (Photo/Supplied)

24 SEPTEMBER 2024, TĀMAKI MAKAURAU AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND | A purpose-built grandstand will give fans a whole new perspective on sailing, with SailGP unveiling a first look at its Race Stadium for the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland, 18-19 January 2025.

From the shoreline to the skyline, the grandstand will temporarily transform the City of Sails into the City of SailGP, offering world-class race viewing meters above the shore. Fans will experience the global racing championship’s largest fleet to date, with 11 F50 catamarans flying at speeds upwards of 100 kilometres per hour, right in the heart of the inner Waitematā Harbour.

Tickets to SailGP’s hotly-anticipated Auckland debut go on general public sale today (Wednesday 25 September) at noon. Demand is expected to be high, after a limited pre-sale release yesterday saw thousands of tickets snapped up in hours.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said, “The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix has become a standout event on New Zealand’s summer sporting calendar, and our Auckland debut will be no exception - building on world-class race viewing close to shore, and thousands enjoying the action right in the city centre.”

Thompson continued, "New Zealand boasts one of SailGP's most engaged audiences around the world, and we expect this season's event to be another sellout success, with special thanks to all of our partners and local stakeholders."

Black Foils Driver Peter Burling called for fans to show their support, as the team looks to defend its ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix title in the nation’s biggest city.

Burling said, “The racecourse and the grandstand village look absolutely amazing, and it’s really exciting to see how it’s shaping up. Knowing that the grandstand is full of Kiwis cheering you on is quite a special feeling. I think the atmosphere will be unreal - it’ll be a weekend that fans won’t forget.”

Framed by the iconic Auckland Harbour Bridge, Bayswater Marina, and the city’s striking urban skyline as a backdrop, more than 20,000 fans are expected to revel in the entertainment over the weekend. Last season’s ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix was watched by more than 12.2 million fans around the world - beaming the natural beauty of New Zealand to more than 212 territories globally. SailGP’s average dedicated TV audience across Season 4 was 15.4 million viewers per event.

Celebrating the city’s hosting, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited CE, Nick Hill said: “This really is a unique event, and we are thrilled to be working with SailGP to bring it to life in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland this summer. Our collective effort is testament to our commitment to showcase the best of Auckland and ensure the event’s success. With tickets going on sale and preparations underway, excitement is really starting to build. We can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors alike to experience our vibrant city, stunning harbour views and all that makes Auckland special.”

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland is delivered in partnership with Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic and cultural agency, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and New Zealand Major Events, alongside Title Partner ITM.

Additional information about raceday entertainment and programming will be available soon. Ticket holders are encouraged to travel via public transport with bus and train travel included in all ticket categories. Learn more at SailGP.com/Auckland. Tickets will be available via Ticketbooth.co.nz.

* Broadcast figures for ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch (Season 4), noting just one day of live racing.

