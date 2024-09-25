Womad Aotearoa Announces First Line-Up Of Artists To Perform At The 2025 Festival

WOMAD 2024 - Credit: Joaco Dibbern

Following the success of its 21st year in March 2024, WOMAD Aotearoa is thrilled to host the 2025 festival on March 14-16 at the renowned Brooklands Park and the Bowl of Brooklands in Ngāmotu (New Plymouth).

In anticipation of the full 2025 festival line-up, WOMAD Aotearoa is excited to reveal the first artists confirmed for the event and in true WOMAD style, there’s some incredible international names, alongside some outstanding local talent. From Trinidad and Tobago, Queen Omega will command the stage, bringing one of the most valued voices in the world-reggae scene. Joining the line up will be Nitin Sawhney from the UK, a highly acclaimed musician, composer, and producer celebrated for his eclectic and genre-crossing work. In a special collaboration, The Veils, led by the captivating Finn Andrews, will team up with the talented NZTrio - Amalia Hall, Ashley Brown, and Somi Kim. Also announced for the 2025 festival lineup is Australia's folktronic act Amaru Tribe.

These unique performers represent a dynamic mix of global talent, promising a diverse and exciting festival experience for attendees.

WOMAD Aotearoa remains committed to ensuring the festival’s continued success in New Plymouth, New Zealand. For the third consecutive year, ticket prices will remain steady, making the festival accessible to all.

Looking ahead to WOMAD 2025, festival-goers can start getting excited for an incredible lineup of global artists, a diverse array of workshops, engaging speakers, and a variety of delicious food and retail options. The festival will also continue to offer family-friendly spaces and exciting updates, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Stay tuned for further announcements and updates on the full 2025 festival lineup.

