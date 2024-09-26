Womb Share Brand New Single 'One Is Always Heading Somewhere'

Flying Nun Records and sibling-trio Womb are delighted to share their brand new single, 'One Is Always Heading Somewhere' — out now, with a lo-fi video shot in Tāmaki Makaurau by Freya Finch. 'One Is Always Heading Somewhere' was recorded and shot with the help of NZ on Air.

‘One Is Always Heading Somewhere’ is a delicate stream of consciousness from the brains of Aotearoa’s Womb. The lyrics explore themes of what it feels to be seen and witnessed by another. More accelerated than Womb’s typical offerings, the song has the feeling of being performed in a single cathartic breath.

“This song started on a long drive down the North Island. We wanted it to feel like a single sentence; or a single conversation, in which many thoughts all happen at once. The words “One Is Always Heading Somewhere” took root from one of our favourite poems by Ocean Vuong, “Someday I’ll Love Ocean Vuong” - the lines go: “The most beautiful part of your body / is where it’s headed. and remember, / loneliness is still time spent / with the world.” — Cello Forrester, Womb

Formed in 2015, Womb is made up of Cello Forrester (vocals, guitar, strings), Haz Forrester (synth, guitar), and Georgette Brown (drums). The group began in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, and have created a unique and ethereal body of work that builds on emotive dream-pop, with a focus on intimate storytelling, queer narratives, and the localities of the antipodean. This shared sensibility of the group is reinforced through the dynamic of being siblings and twins. Music occupied a central and formative role as the three grew up across rural so-called Australia and the American Midwest.

The trio have also recently announced a tour to celebrate today’s new single, visiting Lyttelton, Wellington and their new hometown of Auckland.

Whilst forming in Pōneke, Aotearoa, music has always been central to the siblings’ relationship. In the flat cornfield suburbs of Illinois, Georgette would share Limewire mp3s between the three. Before then their older siblings would show them music when they lived in a Eucalyptus forest near Daylesford, Australia. After moving to Pōneke, Aotearoa in their teenage years, the three grew alongside the music community they found.

Since their inception, Womb have released their first self-titled Womb EP (Sonorous Circle, 2015), their debut album Like Splitting the Head from the Body (Arcade Recordings and Sonorous Circle, 2018), their second EP, Holding a Flame (Flying Nun Records, 2021), and their sophomore album Dreaming of the Future Again (Flying Nun Records, 2022)

Womb have toured many times nationally around New Zealand, as well as taking their sound abroad to Hobart’s Hobienalle in 2019, and touring mainland China in 2019 with friend and booking manager Kristen Ng / Kiwese / Kaishandao. Cello, Haz, and Georgette are all Cancer risings.

WOMB - Credit Ted Black

