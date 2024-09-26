Finneas (USA) Announces Australia & New Zealand Headline Shows

In exciting news today for fans, Ten-time GRAMMY® and two-time Academy Award winner FINNEAS is set to return Down Under in January 2025 with For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour, four exclusive shows in Auckland – marking his first solo show in New Zealand – Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. Presented by Frontier Touring and Live Nation, the tour news follows the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album For Cryin’ Out Loud! (Interscope Records), due out October 4.

Renowned for his timeless pop structures and cutting-edge sound, FINNEAS has captivated fans worldwide thanks to his rich, warm melodies and experimental expertise. No stranger to our shores, these will be his first live dates in the region since February 2023, a visit which saw him selling out two Sydney and Melbourne shows in mere minutes and conquering stages nationwide as one of the headliners of Laneway Festival.

The multiple GRAMMY® and Academy Award winner pushes his creative boundaries even further on his second album, the follow-up to acclaimed 2021 debut Optimist. Steering things away from the solo bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio and band environment, For Cryin’ Out Loud! sees FINNEAS deliver his most uplifting body of work to date. Born out of live studio sessions in Los Angeles, the producer recorded his new songs live with close friends and peers, as heard on the album’s emotive 10 tracks.

Fans got their first taste of For Cryin’ Out Loud! last month with the title track: listen here. Current single ‘Cleats’ is out now – watch the video here.

Back in August, FINNEAS had the honour of unveiling two new guitar models as part of his Signature Acoustasonic Collection with icons Fender. In October, he’ll celebrate his new solo release with three intimate performances in Los Angeles, London and Brooklyn, before heading to AU/NZ in the new year.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 2 October (4pm local time). Fans can sign up for early access to tickets via the Artist Presale – head to shop.finneasofficial.com. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets, with the Mastercard Presale starting Monday 30 September (3pm local) – check out priceless.com/music for details. Live Nation and Frontier Members presale starts Tuesday 1 October (1pm local time) – see website for full info.

Don’t miss FINNEAS at these special shows – get in quick to secure tickets.

ABOUT FINNEAS

Multi-Academy® and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on 2019’s debut Blood Harmony EP highlighted by the gold-certified “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”. 2021 saw him unveil his full-length debut, The Optimist [Interscope Records]. It arrived to widespread acclaim. He packed houses on headline tours and performed at festivals such as Coachella. His catalog grew to encompass popular collaborations with Ashe, Ringo Starr, and Lizzy McAlpine in addition to producing and/or co-writing tracks Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, girl in red, James Bay, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Tove Lo. He achieved stratospheric success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY® Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy® and Golden Globe® Awards both in the category of “Best Original Song” for “No Time To Die” from No Time To Die and “What Was I Made For?” for Barbie. He expanded his oeuvre as a sought-after composer, with a filmography boasting original scores for HBO Max’s award-winning The Fallout and BJ Novak’s Vengeance. In 2022, on behalf of the Disney PIXAR animated hit Turning Red, he wrote the music for the film’s boyband 4*Town. In 2023, he co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed song “What Was I Made For?” for the Greta Gerwig-directed feature-length Barbie, which earned him his second Academy® Award for Best Original Song and won two GRAMMY® Awards (Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year) as well as a Golden Globe Award (Best Original Song). FINNEAS has also scored the Apple Original series Disclaimer, a new psychological thriller from the multi-Academy Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón. Yet still, after the many accolades and achievements in his career to date, his curiosity, excitement, and love for what he does continues to shine through in his highly anticipated sophomore solo album, For Cryin’ Out Loud! (out Oct 4 on Interscope Records). It’s the result of gathering a handful of friends, heading to the studio as a band, and making music the good old-fashioned way, and it’s as glorious as anything he’s ever done.

