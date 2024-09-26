The Dumpling Challenge Is On!

Dumpling Day falls within New Zealand Chinese Language Week this year, and there are some useful phrases online to help you give Chinese language a go while enjoying some dumplings. Check out www.nzclw.com/resources to find a phrase you want to try.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust has partnered with the Hospitality NZ and the Restaurant Association to promote dumpling chefs and is running two competitions during New Zealand Chinese Language Week September 22-28 2024.

The first competition is for cafes and restaurants to nominate a special dumpling for the week, which will then be voted on by consumers. The winning chef is up for $500 so get cooking!

The great thing about dumplings is that they don’t let themselves get pinned down into one category – they have evolved as they spread around the world, as in the attached graphic, and they have been modernised too in lots of different ways, although the originals are fantastic as they are.

The other prize is for people eating dumplings – take a picture of your food, say where it is, tag #NZCLW and #DumplingDay and be in to win some NZCLW merch and a $50 Prezzie card.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week was set up 10 years ago by a private charitable trust to encourage more Kiwis to give learning Chinese a go.

Language learning is serious, but there is room for fun as well, and that’s where Dumpling Day comes in.

This year, New Zealand Chinese Language Week runs from September 22 to September 28. It includes National Dumpling Day on September 26. More information about New Zealand Chinese Language Week and other events and activities can be found at www.nzclw.com

