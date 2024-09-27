Peggy Gou Drops 2 Two Exclusive Remixes

Peggy Gou by Park Jong Ha

Artist, producer, DJ and cultural trailblazer Peggy Gou releases an expanded version of her acclaimed debut album I Hear You. The I Hear You - Bonus Tracks Edition compiles previously available remixes from Koreless, Jex Opolis and the ‘Nanadub’ version of her billion plus streaming hit single ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’ alongside exclusive new remixes from two of Peggy’s personal favourite producers.

The first up, fellow South Korean artist (and Gudu Records alumni) Mogwaa takes on ‘Lobster Telephone’. The DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist provides a laser-focused, techno-fused electro take on one of the album’s big fan favourites (and previous single), further proving why he’s one of the most exciting names in the Korean underground. Meanwhile, Irish-born, Berlin based producer Spray, fresh from summer B2Bs with Job Jobse and a much talked-about Lot Radio set, remixes another huge single ‘1+1=11’. Punctuality Records boss stretches the original into trademark twisted prog territory, a fitting tribute to one of Gou’s biggest tracks of the summer. These are packaged alongside previously-released remixes from Welsh electronic wunderkind (and current FKA twigs collaborator) Koreless, whose ‘Beatless Mix’ transforms ‘1+1=11’ into an ambient masterpiece, Canadian composer, DJ and vocalist Jex Opolis who sets Gou’s Lenny Kravitz-vocalled collaboration ‘I Believe In Love Again’s sights firmly on the peak-time dancefloor, and the sparkling, equally club-ready vocal-free dub of ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’

Released in June via XL Recordings, and one of the most hotly-anticipated debut records in recent years, I Hear You saw Gou stepping into the next level of her artistry and boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music. The ten-track album is the culmination of years of work for the Korean-born artist who’s uniquely revered as both an underground icon and global sensation, sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic music artists and DJs in the world. Met with widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, I Hear You is a perfect distillation of the kind of balmy, technicolour house music that Gou is globally renowned for.

Meanwhile, 2024 has seen Gou become the first female community member to be featured in a Stone Island campaign and grace the covers of Billboard (US), Vogue Germany, L’Officiel Italia, L’Official Ibiza and Dazed Korea as part of the I Hear You campaign. It’s also a huge year for her in the live arena. Having played to over a million people in 2023, 2024 has seen a string of high-profile appearances at the likes of the Coachella, Ultra, EDC, Primavera, Glastonbury, as well as her biggest ever headline show to date: at London’s Gunnersbury Park. And following her biggest US headline show to date at the 10,000 capacity Brooklyn Army Terminal on Saturday (21st September), this weekend (28th September) Peggy performs a huge US headline event at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival ahead of her biggest ever Korean headline show, at Seoul’s Olympic Park for Slow Life Slow Live 2024 on 11th October.

About Peggy Gou:

Peggy Gou is uniquely revered as both underground icon and global sensation, sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic musicians and DJs in the world. Having performed to over a million people worldwide in 2023, the self-managed South Korean-born, Berlin-based producer and artist has blazed her own trail as the first Korean DJ to play Berghain, the first female DJ to headline Ushuaïa Ibiza’s closing party and the first woman in over 20 years to appear within the Top 10 of DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 list.

Since 2016, she’s forged a singular blend of club music that’s as forward-thinking as it is nostalgic, finding her global breakthrough with 2018’s Once EP, which birthed hits like 'It Makes You Forget (Itgehane),' and 'Han Jan.' An essential tastemaker, she runs her music and design label Gudu, through which she issued her 2019 critically acclaimed Moment EP, designs her acclaimed Peggy Goods fashion line, and sold out her own London Pleasure Gardens festival for four consecutive years. 2024 will see her biggest ever headline London show when she performs to 25,000 people in Gunnersbury Park in August.

She’s collaborated with everyone from house legend Maurice Fulton (2020’s 'Jigoo') to South Korean counterculture hero OHHYUK (2021’s 'Nabi'), and was enlisted for a 2022 remix of Kylie Minogue’s iconic 'Can’t Get You Out of My Head.' Referred to as “coolest DJ in the world” by Rolling Stone, Gou has graced the cover of Vogue Germany, Vanity Fair Italia, GQ Middle East and Korea, Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, and others, while boasting collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc and Samsung to name just a few.

She made 2023’s international song of the summer with '(It Goes Like) Nanana,' which topped singles charts in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Greece, as well as the Billboard Dance Airplay chart. The balmy club hit appears on her highly anticipated debut album I Hear You, which arrives in June on XL Recordings. Also featuring her Lenny Kravitz collaboration 'I Believe in Love Again,' the LP sees Gou boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music.

