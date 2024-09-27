Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Get Into The Christmas Spirit With Bach Musica NZ

Friday, 27 September 2024, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Photo/Supplied

Celebrate the festive season with the country's leading combined choral and orchestral ensemble Bach Musica NZ, with a special performance of Bach’s famous Christmas Oratorio (parts 4 - 6) at the Auckland Town Hall on 1 December. 

Following ecstatic praise and reviews from their 2023 performance of parts 1-3 of the Christmas Oratorio, Bach Musica NZ present the second half of this piece, which has been performed all over the world. 

In Europe and the United States, the timeless masterpiece is as popular as Handel’s Messiah in New Zealand and can be heard everywhere during the Christmas season. This oratorio work is written for concert performance with a full orchestra, choir and four vocal soloists. 

“I cannot imagine celebrating Christmas without performing the Christmas Oratorio by Bach. The music is uplifting and sublime.” says Rita Paczian. 

The final offering in Bach Musica NZ’s 2024 programme will be conducted by Music Director Rita Paczian. She will be joined by leading vocal soloists Joanna Foote (soprano), who performed alongside Bach Musica NZ for the Christmas Oratorio in 2023, as well as Jessica Wells (alto), Andrew Grenon (tenor) and Jonathan Eyers (bass). 

"A spirit of celebration filled the hall, a fitting tribute to the dynamic Rita Paczian who, for decades, with her loyal and well-disciplined musicians, has provided the city with an astonishing range of choral music, featuring some of the very best local singers as soloists." – NZ Herald

