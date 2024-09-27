Whanganui Regional Museum To Screen Documentary On Renowned Photographer

Whanganui Regional Museum is pleased to announce the screening of Jos.The Forgotten Photographer Who Saved a Town, a short documentary highlighting the extraordinary life and work of Joseph Divis, a pioneering photographer, gold miner, and world traveller.

(Photo/Supplied)

Joseph Divis’ remarkable photography offers a rare glimpse into New Zealand’s past, capturing moments that shaped the country’s history. Born in 1885 in Bohemia, Divis arrived in New Zealand in 1909 and worked as a gold miner in various communities. His passion for photography saw him develop a ‘street photography’ style, documenting the lives of ordinary people, particularly in mining towns.

The documentary, Jos. The Forgotten Photographer Who Saved a Town, follows the journey of a historian, a photographer, and a museum curator, as they work to ensure Divis receives the recognition he deserves for his contributions to both photography and New Zealand’s history.

The screening will follow the opening of Cast in Light: Life in a Mining Town, an exhibition showcasing Divis’ photography from 1931 to 1935. The exhibition, curated by the National Library and opening at the Museum on 30th September 2024, captures life in Waiuta, a once-thriving mining town on the West Coast, home to over 500 miners and their families during its golden years in the 1930s. Visitors will have the chance to see Divis’ evocative images of everyday life in this remote town, preserved through his unique lens.

Simon Nathan, a geologist, historian, and Divis biographer, who played a significant role in developing the exhibition, will personally introduce the first screening of the documentary at the Museum.

“We are excited to bring Joseph Divis’ story to a wider audience and celebrate his lasting impact on New Zealand’s photographic and cultural heritage,” said Dr. Bronwyn Labrum, Pou Ārahi/Director of Whanganui Regional Museum. “Divis’ work continues to resonate today, and we are honoured to showcase it through this compelling documentary and exhibition.”

The film screening will take place on Saturday, 5th October 2024, at 4pm in the Davis Lecture Theatre.

Event Details:

Jos. The Forgotten Photographer Who Saved a Town

Date: Saturday, 5th October 2024

Time: 4:00 pm

Venue: Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, 4 Watt Street, Whanganui

Running Time: 46 minutes

Admission: Koha (donations appreciated)

The exhibition Cast in Light: Life in a Mining Town opens on 30th September 2024. Admission to the exhibition is free, and koha is welcomed to support the Museum's ongoing work.

