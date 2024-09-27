Dom Sensitive Drops Debut Album Leather Trim

Dom Sensitive, the exciting new moniker from acclaimed Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide musician Dom Trimboli (Wireheads, Dom & the Wizards and Critical Energy), releases his highly anticipated debut album Leather Trim, out today on limited-edition 12" vinyl, CD and streaming services via Dinosaur City.

Dom Sensitive isn't just a name change; it's an utterly captivating, hyper-stylised and at times completely bizarre revolution from a prolific artist whose impressive back-catalogue of recorded material spans over a decade. Inspired by patchwork hip-hop production, autobiographical fiction and heart-on-ya-sleeve psychedelia, Leather Trim is laden with streams of sentimental sentences, loopy mechanical junk-yard rhythms, wacky samples, wayward pianos, abundant studio trickery and oceans of tape echo. Including singles 'R&D' and 'Flowers (Original)' – met with praise from tastemakers worldwide including RUSSH Magazine, Raven Sings the Blues, WFMU's Mike Lupica, KCRW's Jason Kramer, Apple Music's editorial team, Australian community radio stations 3RRR, PBS, Edge Radio, RTR, 4ZZZ, 2SER and fbi.radio, plus radio across Aotearoa/New Zealand ('R&D' debuting on NZ's Alt Airplay Charts) – it's an extravagant and highly spirited journey from start to finish.

Fuelled by late nights at Milestone Studios on Peramangk Country in the Adelaide Hills with good friend and collaborator Tom Spall (The High Beamers, Body Horror), debut album Leather Trim was carefully created one track at a time. “[Tom and I would] routinely enter the studio after dark, reappearing again for breakfast with a newly completed track. We repeated this process until we had more or less filled a 12-inch LP to the brim,” Dom shares.

Dom’s knack for writing surreal, evocative and clever lyrics is on relentless display across the album, which features his most enthralling narratives to date. Core themes are carefully disguised with ambiguous metaphors and perfectly implemented (albeit seemingly exaggerated) details, which give the listener a sense they’re wandering through the set of an epic novel. At times, the words are delivered with the flow of the rapper he’s always hinted at becoming, allowing for a cascade of concepts and syllables to fly from his tongue at a remarkably swift pace. There are also sincere and candid moments scattered throughout, which find him occasionally attempting to croon in his own modest nonchalance.

Dom shares the records’ sound is “not dissimilar to a slightly malfunctioning vintage robot playing backing tracks at an eccentric open mic night. The robot was quite likely a very well-appointed unit in its day and the people with the microphones utilise funny turns of phrase.”

