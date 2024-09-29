Dionne Warwick: Legendary Songstress Returns To Australia & New Zealand For The One Last Time Tour – January 2025

MG Live, Frontier Touring and Arena Touring are delighted to welcome five-time Grammy Award-winning music legend Dionne Warwick back to Australia and New Zealand for the ‘One Last Time Tour’ next January.

Kicking off the tour at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday 11 January, Warwick will bring her incredible live shows to Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, before heading over to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

Frontier Member presale begins Tuesday 1 October at 1pm local time, before tickets go on sale Friday 4 October from 10am local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/dionnewarwick.

With an illustrious career in the entertainment industry from the 60s to now, Dionne Warwick is a name who needs no introduction. With 30 hits, 20 best-selling albums, five Grammy awards, a Walk of Fame star and a BB King Lifetime Achievement Award under her belt, she is one of the most charted female recording artists of all time, with only Aretha Franklin ahead of her. Known best for hit songs including, ‘Walk on By’, ‘Anyone Who Had a Heart’, ‘Message to Michael’, ‘Promises Promises’, ‘A House is Not a Home’, ‘Alfie’, ‘Say a Little Prayer’, and ‘I'll Never Fall in Love Again’, with three of these hits inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, this only scratches the surface of Warwick’s impact on music over the last few decades.

2023 began with Dionne Warwick’s astonishing life and career showcased in the documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” chronicling her remarkable journey through entertainment and activism and her groundbreaking legacy in pop, soul and gospel music. Warwick was also inducted into the American Jazz Hall of Fame, along with her longtime collaborator, composer Burt Bachrach, for her vast contributions to music. Closing out the year, she was named an honouree at the 46th Kennedy Center Honors - an annual honor given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture – with acclaimed actress and singer Cynthia Erivo performing a heartwarming rendition of Warwick’s iconic ‘Alfie’. Warwick was honoured alongside Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb and Queen Latifah.

As a singer and performer she has entertained the world, but as a humanitarian, she has advocated for global well-being through efforts such as AIDS awareness, The Starlight Foundation, children's hospitals, and music education. In using her music to support her activism, she performed in the all-star charity single, ‘We Are the World’, and in 1984’s ‘Live Aid’. She also made recording history with Gladys Knight, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder with, ‘That's What Friends Are For’, a number one hit and the first recording dedicated to raising awareness for AIDS.

No stranger to the stage, Dionne Warwick is having one of the most successful runs of her already extraordinary career. With an unquestionable work ethic, Warwick continues to have majestic moments touring across the globe to her legions of fans worldwide. Still unstoppable, Warwick will see in the end of the year touring sold-out shows across North America.

Dionne Warwick is the stuff of legend and legacy. Celebrating 50 years of hits, these once in a lifetime shows will be truly unmissable as she takes to stages across Australia and New Zealand ‘One Last Time’.

© Scoop Media

