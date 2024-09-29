Dr Jacqueline Leckie Is Awarded The NZSA Peter And Dianne Beatson Fellowship For 2024

Dr Jacqueline Leckie (Photo/Supplied)

20 September 2024

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc) congratulates Dr Jacqueline Leckie on winning the NZSA Peter and Dianne Beatson Fellowship 2024 to work on her novel with the working title Meg Campbell (1937–2007): Aroha and Resistance.

This annual award is made possible by the generosity of the Beatson’s. In establishing this fellowship, they have given NZ authors a valuable opportunity to be economically secure while they bring a project to completion. It’s a commitment and affirmation for New Zealand Aotearoa writers. The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc) offers its sincere thanks to the Beatson's.

The judging panel of Paddy Richardson and Laurence Fearnley said: " the judges feel that the winning project by Dr Jacqueline Leckie is one of national significance as it is the first biography of poet Meg Campbell, and will add to the history of NZ women's literature in an original and engaging manner.

The Judges felt each of the projects of the shortlisted writers listed below were of high literary merit and would be of national significance when completed. They said all of this year's thirty applications were of a very high standard with exciting and promising projects, proposing a wide variety of subjects relating to topics such as social history, place and belonging and concern with the environment. Genres ranged across novels, short story and poetry collections, non-fiction, memoirs and biography."

Dr Jacqueline Leckie is honoured to be the recipient of the 2024 Peter and Dianne Beatson Fellowship. This will enable her to research and write the first book length biography of one of Aotearoa’s most original and memorable poets, Meg Campbell (1937–2007), provisionally titled ‘Meg Campbell (1937–2007): Aroha and Resistance.’ Meg’s story has remained within the shadows of her renowned creative husband, Alistair Te Ariki Campbell.

Jacqui Leckie is a non-fiction writer and researcher based in Ōtepoti. She is an adjunct research fellow with the Stout Centre for New Zealand Studies at Victoria University of Wellington (and a former J. D. Stout Research Fellow there), and a conjoint associate professor at the University of Newcastle, Australia. Jacqui lectured for several decades in anthropology and history at Otago University, the University of the South Pacific and Kenyatta University. She is a co-editor of the Journal of Pacific History.

Jacqui has published extensively, especially on the Pacific, the Indian diaspora and mental health history. Her most recent book is Old Black Cloud. A Cultural History of Mental Depression in Aotearoa. Other books include Invisible. New Zealand’s History of Excluding Kiwi-Indians; A University for the South Pacific; Colonizing Madness: Asylum and Community in Fiji; Indian Settlers. The Story of a New Zealand South Asian Community; and To Labour with the State.

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc) congratulates winner Dr Jacqueline Leckie, along with the shortlisted writers:- Alison Ballance, Chris Bourke, Majella Cullinane, Lee Murray, Vivienne Plumb, and Kerrin Sharpe.

In 2023 the fellowship was awarded to Laurence Fearnley to work on a novel based on the sense of sight - the fourth of a series of novels based around the five senses. In previous years, recipients have included: Whiti Hereaka, Siobhan Harvey, Frankie McMillan, Sue Wooton, Paddy Richardson, Tina Makereti, Tim Jones, Emma Neale, Mandy Hager, Carl Nixon, Glenn Colquhoun, Sue McCauley and Marilyn Duckworth.

The NZSA Peter & Dianne Beatson Fellowship is an annual award open to any NZSA member working on a new fiction, non-fiction, poetry or drama project.

© Scoop Media

