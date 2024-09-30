Graham Hay Wins $8k Ceramic Art Award

Graham Hay with his award-winning work / Supplied: Pushing Clay 2024

Australia based New Zealand artist Graham Hay has won the 2024 Forsyth Barr Contemporary Ceramics Award of $8,000 with his work, Double Chamber: Mortal Coil series. Born and raised in South Canterbury high country and now living in West Australia, Hay’s is one of 30 finalists from more than 180 entries in the Arts Council Nelson exhibition and award.

“The award is a huge boast to my morale, to my 30-year journey as a ceramic artist, funding, shipping, experimenting with materials, and a pursuit of further opportunities,” said Hay. “I hadn’t exhibited this experimental direction in my work so was unsure of its appeal. The works are strongly linked to childhood memories of sunny holidays around Nelson, and the recent interment of my mother’s ashes here.”

“A huge thanks to judges, sponsors, the organisers, and my fellow exhibitors for many conversations, company and hospitality over the Nelson Clay Week.”

Graham Hay studied ceramics at Dunedin Teachers College (1980s), and Edith Cowan and Curtin universities (1990s). He has led more than 300 paper clay workshops across 14 countries, including most of the international symposiums. Exhibiting in 16 countries (including seven biennials), Hay has received many awards and has work in public art collections in eight countries. Hay is a member of the International Academy of Ceramics, and lives in Western Australia.

Finalists Julia Holden (Ōtautahi Christchurch) and Richard Stratton (Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington) were both awarded Judge's Merit for their respective works, taking $1,000 each. Hay and Stratton are both presenting workshops at Nelson Clay Week.

As the second outing for the biennial Pushing Clay, the quality of work continues to strengthen its position to become one of Aotearoa’s most sought-after ceramics prizes.

“We are thrilled with the calibre of works submitted this year. As a collection they demonstrate what Pushing Clay is all about,” says Janja Heathfield, Manager of Refinery ArtSpace. “This exhibition celebrates originality, with an emphasis on works that stretch the boundaries of traditional practice, and embrace the contemporary, conceptual and unconventional possibilities of working with clay.”

“We’re equally passionate about our audience who will come to see this exhibition, knowing that they’ll be challenged, rewarded and perhaps even a little mystified by the works on show.”

“Arts Council Nelson is committed to building an archival record of contemporary New Zealand ceramics, as presented through the Pushing Clay exhibition and award.”

The two judges for the 2024 Pushing Clay were Aaron Scythe and Heather Galbraith.

Ceramicist Aaron Scythe’s speciality of mino-ware was honed while living in Japan. He now lives and works in Whanganui and exhibits both in New Zealand and internationally. As part of Nelson Clay Week, Scythe is running a workshop on High Fire Raku (sold out). He also has work in the Ten Hands exhibition at Quiet Dog Gallery (27 September - 19 October).

Heather Galbraith is a contemporary art curator, writer, and Professor of Fine Arts, College of Creative Arts Toi Rauwhārangi in Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington. She makes exhibitions, writes about art and craft/object, and is regularly sits on advisory boards and selection committees.

After an intense judging session, Scythe and Galbraith were enthused by the selection of works on display. “The decision making was challenging, with 44 pieces by 30 makers. We selected three works that enthralled us, and also made us ask difficult questions, of ourselves, and of the brief. We wanted to find a balance and diversity of what Pushing Clay can mean.

The works signalled potential for experimentation and exploratory practices that also demonstrate synthesis and resolution. They are all committed to the processes they have each pursued.

Graham Hay’s work was selected as the winning piece for its courage of its convictions. It has at its core a process of experimentation, and technically it is sophisticated in its realisation. We kept circling back to this work, it had a life force that was compelling.”

Scythe and Galbraith commended the two Judges’ Merit awards for their diverse approaches. Julia Holden – Gift to Berthe Morisot (Violets, after Edouard Manet) for its “complex interplay between clay, photography and painting, their respective legacies and the acts of translation and reinterpretation.” And Richard Stratton’s Kinetic Foul Wind Vane for the boundaries of the technical aspects of ceramics. It is an intimate size and has a really intricate formal vocabulary, while still retaining an air of mystery.”

Dave Schaper, Nelson Manager and Investment Adviser at Forsyth Barr said, “Our local team are delighted to be involved with Nelson Clay Week again in 2024, through our support of the Pushing Clay Award.

“As a New Zealand-owned and operated firm we have been helping New Zealanders invest in their future for over 85 years. Part of our commitment to New Zealand is supporting our local communities, and we are especially proud to be associated with Nelson Arts Council through this exciting exhibition and award. My warm congratulations to the 30 exhibiting finalists, and especially the three award winners.”

Nelson is reclaiming its position as one of New Zealand’s most active centres for ceramics with Nelson Clay Week attracting some of the country’s leading makers and clay enthusiasts.

“Nelson Clay Week is celebration of pottery, as a craft, an artform and an industry that has had a massive impact on Nelson, and New Zealand, since the 1950s,” said Lloyd Harwood, Community Arts Manager for Arts Council Nelson. “We bring together some of the country’s best potters for a series of exhibitions, workshops, and events, for an exchange of techniques and ideas, to show their work, and share their skills.”

Nelson Clay Week events

- Pushing Clay – a national exhibition of contemporary ceramics with the Forsyth Barr Contemporary Ceramic Award. Refinery ArtSpace, 27 Sept-19 Oct

- Potters Market – the perfect way to kick off the week, with dozens of potters selling their wares. Upper Trafalgar Street on Sat 28 September, 10am-2pm FREE

- Potters Square – a great opportunity for anyone to get up close to see demonstrations and firings, featuring tutors from the workshops. Everyone can have a spin on a potter’s wheel and make a little lizard at the Clay Table, as part of a public sculpture. 1903 Square on 28 September-4 October, 10am-4pm FREE

- Pottery Showcase – 13 exhibitions in galleries around town, as well as windows displays and projections that will transform Nelson into a celebration of clay. Galleries and stores around Nelson, 28 Sept-4 October (with many exhibitions continuing into October)

- Workshops – 26 workshops with national and international tutors, with many of the workshops selling out within hours of going on sale – a testament to the calibre of the tutors. NMIT, Kiln Studios, Founders, Suter Art Gallery, 27 Sept-4 October

- Ngā Kaihanga Uku Māori Clay Artist Collective – a unique opportunity to access key artists of Ngā Kaihanga Uku as they create works and engage in conversation. Suter Art Gallery, 3 x 2-hour sessions, 10am-5pm on Tues 1 October

- Artist Talks & Gatherings – a series of talks featuring guest artists, including Live from the Kiln at Kiln Studio; Dr Mike Johnston – Geologist & Historian at The Potters Refuge; Tea, Scones and Some Weird S**t with Charles McGowan at Perception Gallery; Jack Troy and Hamish Jackson at Wall to Wall Gallery

- Full programme at https://www.clayweek.nz

Nelson Clay Week is a biennial event, bringing together potters from around New Zealand to share their passion and expertise. The influx of participants and visitors has a massive impact on Nelson, bringing the city alive with all things clay. Arts Council Nelson is committed to stimulating and strengthening the artistic and cultural life of Whakatū and operates the Refinery ArtSpace to support and present a diverse programme of engaging community-driven and contemporary exhibitions and events.

The 30 finalists for Pushing Clay 2024:

Dave Austin, Kirikiriroa Hamilton

Debbie Barber, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Kathaleen Bartha, Whakatū Nelson

Robert Carter, Whangārei

Darryl Frost, Te Tai o Aorere Tasman Bay

Graham Hay, Yokine Western Australia

Dani Henke, Waiharakeke Blenheim

Sue Heydon, Whakatū Nelson

Evelyn Hodowany, Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington

Julia Holden, Ōtautahi Christchurch

Stevei Houkāmau, Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington

Elise Johnston, Ōtepoti Dunedin

Chuck Joseph, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Tracy Keith, Heretaunga Hastings

Fran Maguire, Waiharakeke Blenheim

Charles McGowan, Whakatū Nelson

Greta Menzies, Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington

Holly Rose Morgan, Ahuriri Napier

Jess Nicholson, Ōtepoti Dunedin

Lena Ochkalova, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Aidan Raill, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Rick Rudd, Whanganui

Sue Scobie, Whakatū Nelson

Riccardo Scott, Kapanga Coromandel

Liz Sharek, Matakana

Sylvia Sinel, Kirikiriroa Hamilton

Z Snook, Turangi

Richard Stratton, Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington

Janna van Hasselt, Ōtautahi Christchurch

Greg Yee, Ōtautahi Christchurch

www.acn.org.nz/pushing-clay.html

www.clayweek.nz

