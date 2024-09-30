Wilkinson To Headline New Gardens Music Festival At Auckland Domain

(New Zealand, Thu 5 September, 2024) - Auckland, get ready to bust out the sprinkler as Gardens Music Festival 2025 returns to the iconic Auckland Domain, on Friday, February 28. Prepare to dance your way through the lush greenery of one of the city’s most beloved spots.

Needing no introduction but here we go anyway, King of Drum and Bass WILKINSON returns to headline Gardens 2025. New Zealanders simply love him and long for each return. From his unofficial national anthem “Afterglow”, to his back catalogue of electronic hits that span over a decade. From frequent performances at Rhythm and Vines, and record-selling New Zealand tours, New Zealand dance music fans will be ecstatic with his return.

SKREAM will also be bringing his in-demand Dubstep set back to New Zealand. Skream’s history is well documented; a love affair with music that was triggered by his older brother, Hijak. DJing since he was 11. Making music at 15 and one of the key innovators at the birth of dubstep. All before he’d left his teens. With his place in UK music history already assured, he could have easily kicked back and taken advantage of his legendary status. Instead, he opted to make the transition to disco, house and techno, leaving the dubstep world to do his own thing, in typical Skream style. Until now.

Drum and Bass fans will be thrilled with the return of CULTURE SHOCK. James Pountney aka Culture Shock has gone from the passing of an unmarked demo, to arguably the drum & bass scene’s most ground-breaking producer. Since his first release on Moving Shadow in 2004, Culture Shock has consistently pushed boundaries with his sonic artwork, creating a diverse discography that has become symbolic within one of the UK’s most withstanding genres.

Thriving in the exciting, unchartered sonic playground where musicality and momentum touch your soul. This is the vision and mission of drum & bass artist 1991. With a vibrant fusion of hooky melodics, heady emotions and high impact production, 1991’s contemporary signature has taken him around the world, attracted over a million monthly listeners on Spotify, scored multiple Hottest Record titles on Radio 1 and led to remixes of stadium-filling electronic acts such as Supermode, Sonny Fodera, Mason, Axwell and Basement Jaxx.

SIN & BROOK are fast & loose, high-energy ravers. Best friends & Co-Hosts of George FM Drive who share the love of all things house, techno, garage & honestly whatever feels good at the time. And rounding off the Friday dance in the foliage is EDENNA. Winner of the debut of JBL's 'Your Shot' DJ Competition in Auckland, Edenna's mastery of nostalgic dubstep, trap, and bass music has not only earned her local recognition but also secured her a spot at Gardens Music Festival.

“Endeavour Live is excited to be bringing Gardens Music Festival back to it’s rightful home of Auckland Domain. The atmosphere at Spark Arena last year was electric and we look forward to bringing it back to Auckland’s most stunning outdoor venue.

We continue to work together to support our friends at the Starship Foundation, through fundraising activities and hosting some of the hard-working nurses and staff at the show.” Kyle Bell – Head of Marketing at Endeavour Live.

Gardens isn’t just about the music—it’s about the full summer experience. General Admission and VIP tickets are on-sale now. This is your chance to enjoy Auckland Domain’s green oasis in the best possible way.

GARDENS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Featuring Wilkinson, Skream (Dubstep Set), Culture Shock, 1991, Sin & Brook, Edenna

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 2025

AUCKLAND DOMAIN

General Admission tickets start from $119.99+bf, and VIP tickets start from $179.99+bf.

Full lineup and ticketing endeavour.live/gardens

