New Dolphin Animation For Kids

Monday, 30 September 2024, 11:10 pm
Press Release: Loopy Tunes Preschool Music

Children’s music duo, Leah, and Siu, of Loopy Tunes, are excited to release their latest animation in collaboration with animator Ross Payne.

Leah and Siu are a sister duo from Aotearoa, New Zealand and are known for their bilingual Māori and Pasifika children’s music. They released this song back in 2021 as part of the ‘Switch On Global Telethon – Charity Album’, put together by ‘Switch On Kids Radio’ in Australia. The sisters were asked to choose an endangered native animal to write a song about and they chose the Māui dolphin.

The duo were grateful to receive funding from NZ On Air Music to turn their song into an animation and were excited to work alongside the talented animator, Ross Payne.

Ross has created many animations in his long career in animation, which includes music videos for award winning children’s music artist, FleaBite. Ross did an amazing job with this animation and captured the essence of the waiata/song and the need for more awareness of this endangered dolphin. He fused together the narrative with his own artistic imagery, creating a fun and educational animation.

This animation will have tamariki/children enthralled from start to finish and will make them fall in love with the Māui dolphin.

The song is available on all digital platforms and the full animation will be released on YouTube from Wednesday, September 11 at 7am.

Link to view the animation: https://youtu.be/68xz1tuR5eg

Link to song: https://open.spotify.com/track/3UnTqLajXz97dC69zc2FnW?si=G30uJjmGTz-JVYVzwuhdGQ

Written by Siu Williams-Lemi
Song performed by Leah and Siu of Loopy Tunes Preschool Music
Animation by Ross Payne

