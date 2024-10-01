Everything Is Recorded Releases 'Porcupine Tattoo' The New Single Featuring Noah Cyrus And Bill Callahan

Everything Is Recorded by Aliyah Otchere (Photo/Supplied)

Everything Is Recorded, the collaborative music project centred around producer Richard Russell, returns with a brand new single,'Porcupine Tattoo'. Released via XL Recordings, it’s a stripped-back lament featuring two American musical icons - Noah Cyrus and Bill Callahan - who appear on record together for the very first time.

The collaboration came together while Russell was hosting sessions for a forthcoming Everything Is Recorded album, one set to build on previous acclaimed releases including 2018’s eponymous, Mercury Prize-nominated debut album. Reaching out to Callahan - an artist he’s long admired and whose song 'I’m New Here' was covered by, and provided the title for, Gil Scott-Heron’s final, Russell-produced studio album - Russell asked the simple question “who would you like to write a song for?”. “Noah Cyrus” was Callahan’s reply. The final single features Callahan’s original demo vocal, pitched down and resting on layers of sub bass and complemented by Cyrus’ crystalline counterpoint vocal. It was recorded during a rainy week of sessions in a bungalow at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont, which Russell described as “comfortable but haunted”. The song continues a lineage of Russell productions – from 'I’m New Here' to Bobby Womack’s 'Deep River' and Damon Albarn’s 'History of a Cheating Heart' – that explore a sparser, more acoustic side of his sound.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The single is released today via XL Recordings on all digital services, while a limited edition 7” vinyl single is released in partnership with Drag City, Bill Callahan’s long term label home. The 7” exclusively features a second collaboration between Everything Is Recorded and Callahan in the form of 'Norm', a tribute to the Austin-based singer songwriter’s favourite comedian Norm MacDonald, and is available to pre-order here:

'Porcupine Tattoo' is the first full Everything Is Recorded release in over four years but follows a prolific period of music-making for Richard Russell. As Everything Is Recorded, he released four album-length pieces via Soundcloud and Bandcamp only over the past twelve months: 'Summer Solstice', 'Autumn Equinox', 'Winter Solstice' and 'Spring Equinox'. Each was recorded during extended, one-day improvised jams on the date of their respective titles at Russell’s west London Copper House studio, featuring an eclectic cast of musicians and collaborators. Earlier this year, he teamed up with singer, songwriter and acclaimed actor and director Samantha Morton as musical duo SAM MORTON to release their acclaimed debut album Daffodils & Dirt. Meanwhile, he produced 'Four Kinds of Horses' from i/o, Peter Gabriel’s first number one album in over 30 years, as well as this old house, the debut EP from hotly-tipped London trio Mary In The Junkyard. Watch this space for more Everything Is Recorded news very soon.

© Scoop Media

