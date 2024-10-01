Enigmatic Irish Musician Maria Somerville Returns Today With Her First New Single In Three Years, ‘Projections’

Enigmatic Irish musician (and regular NTS Radio host) Maria Somerville returns today with her first new single in three years, ‘Projections’. The wistful, romantic shoegaze track is drenched in longing via fuzzed-out bass and strummed guitar, carried by Somerville’s hypnotic and tranquil vocal stylings. The other-worldly, swirling single is a marked progression from her self-released 2019 debut LP, All My People.

Released today, ‘Projections’ is accompanied by visuals, recorded on VHS across Marseille and Somerville’s native Galway.

About Maria Somerville

Maria Somerville draws on folk forms alongside traditional Irish motifs, starry eyed pop, and hypnotic drones to create wholly original music that is borne of her roots in the West of Ireland.

Her self-released 2019 album All My People channeled the wilderness of the Irish landscape through dense, ethereal soundscapes, bare boned percussion, and a heady electronic undertow, interspersed with ghostly vocals that are ever present and all encompassing, like crystalline glints of sunshine peeking through dark stormy clouds. Since joining 4AD, she has released two covers as part of the label’s 40th anniversary Bills & Aches & Blues compilation, in addition to supporting label-mates Dry Cleaning on their EU tour. Her enigmatic and enthralling live show comes in both solo and band shape, born of her ties with the dynamic DIY scene that has emerged in Ireland over the past few years.

As well as her work as a solo musician, Maria is the host of the much-acclaimed Early Bird Show on NTS Radio.

‘Projections’ is Maria’s first official release on 4AD, with more music is expected in 2025.

