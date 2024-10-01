Bridging Creativity: New Support Initiatives For Pōneke Jewellers

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre in partnership with Workspace Studios proudly present a series of new initiatives to support Te Whanganui-a-Tara creatives! The new support programme will feature creative fellowships and residencies, breathing new life and energy into the already bubbling artisan hub.

The newly created Arawhiti Fellowships will support jewellery practitioners who demonstrate a strong commitment to their craft and a passion for community development. “Arawhiti” means a path to cross and represents the bridging of knowledge, exchange of creative ideas and moving forward. Thanks to the generosity of Toi Pōneke Art Centre, these fellowships will provide subsidised rental of a studio space in the new professional co-working space Workspace-2, as well as mentoring and financial support with exhibition costs. The recipients will be supported to exhibit their new body of work in the Mason & Collins gallery or the Workspace-2 exhibition space.

This year, we are happy to announce the names of the two chosen recipients: Jennie Denston and Jessica Kitto. “The two young jewellers are well-known and respected in the artisan communities of Workspace Studios and Toi Pōneke Art Centre” – says Vaune Mason, a director of Workspace Studios – “We are very excited to support Jennie and Jess, and can’t wait to see what new creative initiatives the two will come up with! Watch this space!’

We should definitely watch this space, because Toi Pōneke Arts Centre and Workspace Studios have more surprises up their sleeves. One of them is the upcoming announcement of the residency programme: the Kapeu Residency for developing jewellery professionals and the Tipua Residency for emerging jewellers. The residencies will offer a fully funded studio space for 2025, mentoring support, exhibition opportunities and more. The applications will open on 22 October 2024, and all Pōneke artisans should keep their eyes open for further details.

