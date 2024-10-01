Future Stars Of The Sport Head To Taranaki

It's a traffic jam as the riders arrive at turn one at the start of this recent mini motocross race and it will be similarly hectic in Taranaki this weekend. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

OCTOBER 1, 2024: Don't let the size of these racers fool you, their hearts are huge and their desire and determination perhaps even greater than that.

Run by the Taranaki Motorcycle Club and sponsored by Interdrill Ltd, the 2024 New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals will be held at the popular Barret Rd motorcycle park facility, on the outskirts of New Plymouth, this coming Saturday and Sunday and the tricky course will be sure to test even the most talented of youngsters.

The future of the sport will be on show here with a packed programme to occupy riders over the two days.

Riders aged between 4-11 years – and riding bikes with engine capacities anywhere between 50cc and 140cc – will bash handlebars in a series of high-intensity races and there is no doubt that some of the riders who feature this weekend will go on to carve national or even international careers for themselves in the future.

There are plenty of top senior racers who kicked off their stellar careers at the New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals, individuals such as Tauranga's Josiah Natzke, Mangakino's Maximus Purvis, Ohoka's Levi McMaster, and Waitoki's Cole Davies, among others.

Racing in Taranaki this weekend could throw the spotlight on the next Kiwi international superstars, young riders who may go on to follow in the wheel tracks of these world class New Zealanders.

Some of the rising stars to look out for this weekend include Christchurch’s Ryder Baird, Silverdale’s Brody Morris, Auckland’s Mason Collier, Riverhead’s Cooper Sugiarto, Kawerau’s Skylah Gibbs, Piopio’s Case Wilson, Kumeu’s Cameron Travers, Christchurch’s Cruiz Cameron, Otorohanga’s Mason Williamson, Te Kuiti’s Evan Gray, Okato’s Te Kaewa Bradley, Palmerston North’s Colton Whibley, Helensville’s Hunter Blair, Otorohanga’s Deklan Burton, Te Awamutu’s Jett Richmond, Levin’s Ryder Moxham, Whangarei’s Kiwa TahiTahi, Gisborne’s Unique Niania, Taupo’s Weston Pyper Fredrickson, Te Awamutu’s Reed Legg and New Plymouth’s Bayley Klemra, to name just a few.

Motorcycling New Zealand motocross co-commissioner Sonia Cloke said she was really looking forward to the weekend.

“As with any national or championship title, the competitors have been hard at work honing their skills.

“Saturday will be nail-biting from the very beginning with large numbers entered, with both the 9-11 years’ 65cc class and the 6-8 years’ MX 50cc classes having first to qualify.

“The Taranaki Motorcycle Club have been hard at work altering their main track to give the competitors a real test of their skills. Local competitors will be hoping that racing in front of their home crowd may give them an advantage … time will tell,” she said.

“With more than 160 competitors travelling nationwide to get here, it will be a real spectacle, we encourage everyone to come and support the competitors and see who will be crowned our next mini motocross champions.”

The 2024 Interdrill New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals are also supported by Max Pennington’s Auto City, Taranaki Blast And Paint, Warner Construction, McDonald’s Real Estate, Top Town Wheel And Tyre New Plymouth, Honda Hub, Alpinestars and Motorcycling New Zealand.

