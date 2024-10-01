Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Thriving Southland ‘Catchment Convos Podcast’ Launches

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 5:56 pm
Press Release: Thriving Southland

Real people, real projects and some great yarns are the inspiration behind Thriving Southland’s ‘Catchment Convos Podcast’ which launches today (October 1).

Thriving Southland is a community-led group with a vision to create a prosperous Southland, healthy people, healthy environment from the mountains to the sea. They work to support catchment groups across the region.

Podcast host and Thriving Southland senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Halder said the team were keen to start the podcast as there “was always too much to share over a coffee or at a field-day”.

“We’re bringing you stories about impactful projects and grassroots efforts by local farmers and communities, and how they are driving change and sustainability in our region.”

‘Catchment Convos’ would be a forum for hearing about the challenges, the wins and the tips that people can take away to their own groups, or their own little bit of paradise, she said.

“Whether you’re a farmer, a local or just someone curious about the work and happenings of catchment groups, this show is for you.”

The podcast covers projects, events, field days, research science and more.

“With so much happening, and so much in the pipeline, we’re keen to share all things catchment groups with you.”

One of the first episodes looks at how regulation impacts the rural sector, and what the future might hold.

Rachael is joined by NZ Institute of Economic Research senior economist Bill Kaye-Blake and Thriving Southland project lead Richard Kyte to put the regulation discussion into context.

Other first up episodes look at the Edendale Aquifer Group’s amazing projects with farmers Tim McRae and Birgit Pemberton, while Agritech is the focus of the third.

“It’s real people, real change, and doing things the Southland way,” Rachael said.

The first set of podcasts is out today check them out here or anywhere you get your podcasts.

