Damien Rice Announces Return To Australia & New Zealand With Theatre Shows For January-February 2025

Following an incredible sold-out tour in May 2023, prolific Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice returns to Australia for an extensive series of theatre shows, plus a long-awaited visit to New Zealand in January and February 2025.

Rice will bring his captivating live show to audiences in Adelaide, Melbourne, Bendigo, Canberra, Thirroul, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane before heading over to New Zealand for performances in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets on Thursday 3 October from 12pm local time before tickets go on sale Friday 4 October from 2pm local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/damienrice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Known for his hauntingly beautiful live shows, Damien Rice has the ability to transform the biggest of rooms into the most intimate spaces. Often performing with no setlist, Rice has built an incredible connection with fans that continues to evolve with each live performance.

Following his last visit to Australia, Rice spent the latter half of 2023 performing around the world, including intimate shows in Japan along with his Sailboat Tour across Italy and Spain. A veteran of the live stage, Rice continues to sweep audiences off their feet, commanding crowds in an innate way.

With the release of his debut album O in 2002, the Dublin-born singer was thrust into the spotlight, landing a Top 10 spot on the UK Album Chart, plus three Top 30 UK singles and a Shortlist Music Prize. He released his follow up album, 9, in 2006 featuring hit single ‘9 Crimes’. 2014 saw the release of his third and latest studio album, My Favourite Faded Fantasy, with fans eagerly awaiting new music from the multi-platinum singer.

Damien Rice fans can prepare for an evening of powerful and masterful performances, when he returns to Australia and makes a highly anticipated visit to New Zealand in January and February 2025.

© Scoop Media

