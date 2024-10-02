Calling All Writers! Applications Are Now Open For The 2025 Sargeson Fellowship

The Frank Sargeson Trust is calling for applications from published New Zealand writers for the 2025 Sargeson Fellowship.

This prestigious Fellowship, named in memory of New Zealand writer Frank Sargeson, is offering in 2025 an increased stipend of $26,000 to write fulltime on a project(s). The Sargeson Fellowship may be shared by two fellows over the tenure period, February 2025 to October 2025.

Former Fellow and multiple-award-winner Catherine Chidgey says, “The Fellowship continues the work of the legendary Frank Sargeson, who supported so many New Zealand writers at crucial stages of their careers. I was lucky enough to be a Sargeson Fellow the year that my first novel was published, and it allowed me precious time to work on my second book as well as providing an enormous boost in confidence – invaluable.”

One of the 2024 recipients, novelist Josie Shapiro, describes her time as a Sargeson Fellow: “The four months I was at the Sargeson apartment will be remembered as some of the most productive and creative of my entire life. I was able to retreat there to focus solely on my art and my work, with the support and validation of the Trust. The Fellowship gave me permission to do nothing but think, create, play, recreate and tinker, for four months. What a gift.”

Elizabeth Aitken Rose, the chair of the Sargeson Trust, says, “The fellowship has supported our New Zealand literary community for nearly 40 years and continues to do so. The call for applications for 2025 comes as Sargeson’s own contribution to our country’s literature is recognised along side that of our first Fellow, Janet Frame, by being inscribed on the

Aotearoa New Zealand registered for UNESCO’s Memory of the World.”

The Trust is unable to offer a residency at the Sargeson flat in 2025 because of building repairs.

Applications close on Sunday, 30 October 2024, for a Fellowship commencing February 2025. For further information, the application form, and the terms and conditions, please see:

https://franksargeson.nz/fellowship-2025/

About the Sargeson Fellowship:

The inaugural Sargeson Fellow in 1987 was Janet Frame, who described the importance of Sargeson’s friendship for her personal and literary life in the second volume of her autobiography, An Angel at My Table. In 2007 the fellowship became the Buddle Findlay Sargeson Fellowship, and between 2014 and 2023 was the Grimshaw Sargeson Fellowship under the sponsorship of law firm Grimshaw & Co. Sargeson Fellowship recipients over the years have included Charlotte Grimshaw, Catherine Chidgey, Paula Morris, James George, Hera Lindsay Byrd, Nathan Joe and Lee Murray.

About the Frank Sargeson Trust:

The Trust was set up in 1983 by Christine Cole Catley, Frank Sargeson’s heir and executor.The Trust aims to continue Sargeson’s lifelong generosity to writers through providing fellowships, while preserving his house in Takapuna, Auckland, as New Zealand’s first literary museum.For further information, see: https://franksargeson.nz/

