Kiwi Music Scholarship: Launching Classical Stars Onto The Global Stage

Aotearoa boasts an exceptional array of young, up-and-coming classical musicians, and thanks to the annual Kiwi Music Scholarship, provided by the Kiwi Music Trust, five have been awarded $15,000 to help them navigate the competitive world of professional music.

Shiddharth Chand graduated from the University of Auckland in 2022 with a Master of Music. A gifted opera singer, last year he was accepted into the Artist Diploma programme at the San Francisco Music Conservatory. Described by his mentors as talented, dedicated, and professional, Siddharth is thrilled to have received the Kiwi Music Scholarship. “The Artist Diploma programme and this scholarship are not just steps in my journey—they propel me toward a future filled with promise and opportunity on the global stage of opera.”

Cecile McNeill is a violist who has a Bachelor of Music from the University of Auckland and is currently working towards a Master of Music at the University of Southern California. With early recognition from her lecturers for her talent and potential, Cecile has already been involved in multiple musical engagements at USC. Cecile is particularly looking forward to more opportunities to work with other musicians in meaningful collaborations.

Cecily Shaw graduated from the University of Waikato with a Master of Music in 2019, and in 2023, began postgraduate studies in Voice (mezzo-soprano) at Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. Her first year included a number of successful performances and has laid the groundwork for Cecily to hone her skills to become fully industry ready. Her focus will be to prepare to audition for Young Artist programmes and opera companies in the UK and Europe.

Euphonium player Luke Spence is a graduate of Te Kōkī - New Zealand School of Music and is currently enrolled in the Master of Performance at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Since arriving in Manchester, Luke says, “I have worked incredibly hard to make the most of every opportunity presented to me and I’ve been thrilled to represent Aotearoa at some of the most prestigious brass competitions in the world.” In his second year, Luke will complete a Masters level recording project followed by his final recital where he hopes to showcase talented Kiwi composers.

Violist Zephyr Wills is a two-time awardee of the Kiwi Music Scholarship. A graduate of Te Kōkī - New Zealand School of Music at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington, Zephyr has recently completed a Master of Music at Penn State University. He will take the next step in launching his professional performance career at the Royal College of Music, London with an Artist Diploma in viola performance.

The Kiwi Music Scholarship was established by Sven Stenbäck in memory of his wife Maida who loved classical music. It is administered by Universities New Zealand – Te Pōkai Tara.

Applications for the 2025 Kiwi Music Scholarship open on 1 November 2024 and close on 1 March 2025.

Details are available on UNZ’s scholarship’s page.

