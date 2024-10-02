Multiple Academy Award Winner Presents Sold-out UC Lecture

Richard Taylor (R) with Professor Larry Bellamy from UC’s Civil and Natural Resources Engineering department (Photo/Supplied)

Richard Taylor, co-founder and creative director of NZ’s legendary Wētā Workshop, presented UC’s Hopkins Lecture last night.

Held annually since 1978, the Hopkins Lecture supports Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) to promote broad, social discussions within the engineering profession while enhancing public understanding of engineering issues.

Last night’s talk, titled For the Love of Creativity, was hosted by UC’s Civil and Natural Resources Engineering department, and “sold-out weeks in advance” said Professor Larry Bellamy.

“We were delighted Sir Richard agreed to give this year’s Hopkins Lecture,” said Professor Bellamy, who organised the event. “His leadership of Wētā Workshop, which has a wonderful track record of technological innovation, is inspirational.”

A visionary in the world of creative technology industries, Richard shared unique perspectives and experiences from his 36-year career.

Based in Wellington, creative duo Richard and his wife Tania Rodger co-founded Wētā Workshop in 1987. After creating practical and special effects for Kiwi cult classics Meet the Feebles, Braindead, and Heavenly Creatures (partly filmed on UC’s Ilam campus), Wētā Workshop became internationally renowned for its work on The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and Avatar, among countless other films, series, and projects.

Richard’s career has been marked by groundbreaking work in special make-up effects, miniatures, creative effects, and armour and weapons fabrication. His achievements include five Academy Awards©, four BAFTAs, three THEA Awards (the Oscars of the themed experience industries), and more than 35 national and international awards for his work within the creative industries.

Delving into the dynamic interplay between technology and art, Richard gave the audience a peek behind the curtain, revealing the inner workings of the much-lauded Wētā Workshop and the innovative processes that keep his company at the cutting edge.

He discussed how adapting to rapidly evolving technologies has been crucial to maintaining relevance and achieving continual progress. Richard’s insights provided a fascinating look at how creativity drives technological advancement and vice versa, offering valuable lessons for a rapt audience of students, professionals, and enthusiastic Cantabrian cinephiles.

During his visit, Richard took the opportunity to tour UC’s Kōawa Creative Technologies Precinct, home to the Bachelor of Digital Screen with Honours, a four-year honours degree that sees students studying the exciting world of cinematic arts, screen writing, sound design, game arts and development, animation and indigenous narrative.

“Aotearoa is home to world renowned creative visionaries such as Sir Richard Taylor, who has brought the magic of storytelling to audiences all over the world,” says Director of Kōawa Creative Technologies Precinct Sam Witters. “Kōawa Creative Technologies Precinct is delighted to be preparing the next generation of creative visionaries for Aotearoa, New Zealand.”

“Creativity is at the heart of everything we do at Wētā Workshop, from our work in film and TV, through to our collectibles, our immersive experiences and tourism, and most recently in Robotics, Game Development, and our content production services,” says Richard. “The creative mindset can be applied to so many disciplines, not just the creative industries, and is something that anyone and everyone can benefit from including the extraordinary students here at the University of Canterbury.”

For the Love of Creativity will be available to watch on YouTube no later than Friday 4 October. The Hopkins Lecture is supported by the Canterbury branch of Engineering New Zealand.

