Black Midi's Own Geordie Greep Shares New Single + Live Video 'Blues'

Geordie Greep (guitarist and vocalist in black midi) today shares a new single ‘Blues’ from his forthcoming debut solo album ‘The New Sound’. The false start of ‘Blues’ creates a slightly abstract atmosphere, where the instrumentation comes at the listener from multiple directions. This, and incredibly focused playing adds up to something that isn’t that far removed, in spirit, from Can in their pomp. Greep’s story is pretty damning throughout, a revenger’s tale full of acidic put downs: “You sit in the park and work on your sonnets / You talk about yourself in the past tense”. Also shared for the first time today is a live performance of ‘Blues’ filmed at TV Eye in New York.

Following three astonishing albums with black midi, most recently 2023’s ‘Hellfire’, and almost non-stop worldwide tours for near-on five years, Geordie Greep has somehow found time to record his first solo album ‘The New Sound’, an album that has allowed him scope to explore creative ideas like never before. It boasts a brand of high quality, all-embracing alternative pop fun not heard in a very long time. Geordie Greep; “With recording ‘The New Sound’, it was the first time I have had no one to answer to. And with every impulse I had, I was able to completely follow it through to its conclusion. Being in a band (black midi), we often have this ‘we can do everything’ feeling, but you are also kind of limited in that approach, and sometimes it's good to do something else, to let go of things.”

Over thirty session musicians were involved in the making of the album, on two continents, in São Paulo and London. Geordie Greep; “Some of the tracks we had recorded already, elsewhere, but it just wasn’t right, so we re-recorded them with new people. Half of the tracks were done in Brazil, with local musicians pulled together at the last minute. They’d never heard anything I’d done before, they were just interested in the demos I’d made. The tracking was all done in one, maybe two days. Then we did the overdubs later, in London.”

