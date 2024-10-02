Live Jazz Performance At Whanganui Regional Museum: Rick Baum To Perform And Record On Steinway Grand Piano

Rick Baum. Credit: Karen Hughes/Whanganui Regional Museum

The Whanganui Regional Museum is excited to host a live music event featuring accomplished jazz musician and songwriter Rick Baum. On Saturday, 12th October at 1pm, Baum will grace the museum again with a solo performance on the esteemed Steinway Grand Piano.

In addition to being a talented performer, Baum is also a dedicated music educator, currently teaching piano at Cullinane College and offering private lessons at his home studio. Following his successful performance in the Museum earlier this year, his upcoming concert will offer another opportunity for the public to enjoy his music in the intimate and resonant space of the Museum.

Baum’s performance will be particularly special, as it will be recorded live with an audience.

"It's something I wanted to do the last time I performed at the Museum. I thought it would be fun to record on the grand piano," Baum explains. "It’s nice to have audience feedback, and you do feed off of that energy."

The connection between Baum and the Steinway Grand Piano at the Museum runs deep. "Donald Trott, who is responsible for the piano being at the Museum, asked me to return for another performance.

I chose to perform at the Museum initially because of Donald’s efforts to bring the Steinway here, and I hope these performances will inspire other musicians to use it for public concerts."

The concert promises to deliver a range of jazz compositions, including original works and select covers, offering something for both jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. "Some of my pieces are more in the style of the Great American Songbook, while others have a more progressive edge," says Baum. "I’ll also be performing a couple of new tracks alongside my previous repertoire."

Rick Baum plans to release the recorded songs on his YouTube channel, Metamorphosis Jazz (@metamorphosisjazz2437) and potentially on Spotify. There will also be video content from the live session. “I’ll put it up so it’s out there for people to enjoy,” Baum adds.

The Museum and the live performance are both free admissions, making it an accessible and enriching cultural experience for all.

The concert is a must-attend for anyone who enjoys live music and the unique charm of piano performances. The community is invited to experience a memorable afternoon of jazz, as Rick Baum brings the Steinway Grand Piano to life once again at Whanganui Regional Museum.

Event details:

What: Solo piano performance on the grand piano, in the Museum atrium.

Who: Rick Baum, with support from Fred Loveridge on guitar

When: 1.00pm, Saturday 12th October

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, 4 Watt Street, Whanganui

Entry: No booking required; however, the Museum has a maximum capacity of 250. Free Admission. All welcome.

