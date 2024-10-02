The 2024 Motocross Of Nations In England: NZ Switched On For "Olympic Games Of Motocross"

New Zealand colours will again fly at Matterley Basin, near Winchester, in southern England, at the Motocross of Nations this coming weekend, just as is pictured here from the 2006 event. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

OCTOBER 2, 2024: A talented three-man Kiwi motocross squad is revved up to race in the United Kingdom this coming weekend, determined to again challenge, and hopefully beat, the best riders in the world.

Every year, the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) lives up to its billing as the ultimate dirt bike spectacle and this weekend (October 5-6) the famous teams' racing event will be held on the rolling grassland circuit at Matterley Basin, near Winchester, in southern England.

There are again more than 35 nations entered this year.

The MXoN, also commonly referred to as "The Olympic Games of Motocross", is a one-weekend affair that brings together the world's elite like no other motocross event.

The racers put aside the past season's bitter rivalries from domestic or world championship competitions and unite instead along different battle lines, with three-rider teams formed up to fly under the flags of their respective homelands.

And it will be a slightly different trio of Kiwis racing at this year's event in England to those individuals who flew the flag when New Zealand sent a team to the MXoN in France last year, where they managed to finish 14th overall out of 37 nations on that occasion.

The Kiwis will be determined to improve upon that at this season's 77th annual edition of the MXoN in England, a venue where Team New Zealand stood proudly on the MXoN podium back in 2006, finishing third overall on that memorable occasion (behind the USA and Belgium).

Tauranga’s Brodie Connolly will be New Zealand's MX2 (250cc) class rider this year, the young man joined by two riders who also have previous MXoN racing experience, West Auckland’s Hamish Harwood (MXGP class) and Tauranga’s Josiah Natzke (Open class).

In addition to previously representing New Zealand at the MXoN, all three riders are current or former national champions at home.

Harwood is the reigning national MX1 champion, while both Connolly and Natzke have previously won the 125cc crown in New Zealand, although they both now currently race larger capacity bikes internationally.

The New Zealand squad this year is again co-managed by former motocross world champion racer Shayne King, from New Plymouth, and successful Taupo businessman Bevan Weal.

King was the 1996 500cc motocross world champion and a sensational rider for New Zealand at MXoN events in the past and he agreed that the racing in the UK this weekend would be difficult.

"The team is enroute to England and, while we are under no illusions that this is a difficult assignment, we are extremely excited to represent New Zealand,” said King, a rider who raced for New Zealand at the MXoN on 12 separate occasions and twice helped Team New Zealand finish on the podium (at Foxhills, in England, in 1998 and at Namur, in Belgium, in 2001).

“The build-up has been solid for everyone and we are looking forward to a great weekend in the UK at one of the world’s most exciting tracks.

“Every year it's the toughest motocross event in the world," said King.

The Kiwis know it won’t be easy facing the world's premier riders on such a massive stage, but each of them is determined to put on another good showing.

With generous support for this year's campaign coming from generous benefactors, the Kiwi contingent will arrive in England in a quietly confident mood.

The 2024 New Zealand MXoN campaign is sponsored by Penny Homes, Best Build Construction, Nutrition Systems/C4, DUB Construction, Priority Demolition, the Taupo Motorcycle Club with their Battle of the Clubs fundraiser event and Motorcycling New Zealand.

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

