HIGHLY SUSPECT Announce NZ Tour

Rock fans rejoice. Multi-grammy award-nominated and gold certified band HIGHLY SUSPECT are returning for one massive Arena tour of Aotearoa. Kicking off the tour in Christchurch at Wolfbrook Arena on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, the band then head to Wellington’s TSB Arena on Friday , 29 November, before wrapping up the tour in Auckland, at Spark Arena on Sunday, 1 December.

Never content to follow, HIGHLY SUSPECT push rock music forward by trusting their instincts and raising a middle finger to everything else. The multi-GRAMMY® Award-nominated and gold-certified band - Johnny Stevens [vocals, guitar], Ryan Meyer [drums, vocals], Rich Meyer [bass, vocals], Matt Kofos [guitar] and Mark Schwartz [keyboards/guitars] - don’t just talk about burning the rules and breaking the mold; they actually do so.The band’s chemically imbalanced mix of gritty guitars, haunting piano, off-kilter synths, hip-hop production, cinematic vision, and beautifully possessed vocals transformed them into a phenomenon beloved by a diehard global fanbase known as “MCID” [My Crew Is Dope]. After grinding it out as an underground curiosity, they scraped a path to mainstream infamousness with their 2015 full-length debut, Mister Asylum. It earned a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rock Album” as the single ‘Lydia’ received a nomination for “Best Rock Song” was certified gold by the RIAA.The 2016 follow-up The Boy Who Died Wolf roared to life with the gold-selling “My Name Is Human,” which catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and garnered a GRAMMY® Nomination for “Best Rock Song.” 2019’s MCID affirmed them as the rare outfit who could collaborate with Young Thug and Gojira on the same album. Loudwire hailed the latter among the “50 Best Rock Albums of 2019.” With hundreds of millions of streams and sold out shows on multiple continents, Highly Suspect charged ahead of the pack again on 2022’s The Midnight Demon Club with no compromises and no apologies as they challenged rock to be dangerous and maybe even life-changing again. Now in 2024, they are celebrating the release of their latest opus, As Above, So Below, via Roadrunner/300/Elektra.

TOUR AND TICKETING INFORMATION:

Wed, 27 November 2024

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

www.ticketek.co.nz

Fri, 29 November 2024

TSB Arena, Wellington

www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sun, 1 December 2024

Spark Arena, Auckland

www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

