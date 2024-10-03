Special Announcement: Fazerdaze Announces 'Soft Power' Album

New Zealand singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Amelia Murray, the artist behind Fazerdaze, announces her first full length release in over seven years. The forthcoming sophomore album Soft Power is out on vinyl 15th November via Buttrfly/Virgin Music Group — plus an exclusive "Flying Nun Black" version out via our Flying Nun retail stores, and website only — limited to only 150 pressed.

With her new album Soft Power, Fazerdaze has unleashed an 11-track opus, steeped in fierce self-compassion and matured self-awareness, painting with a broader, more expansive palette. Playfully dubbing it a “bedroom stadium record”, she melds synths and electronic beats with classic rock touches, creating a sound that balances gritty authenticity with moments of refined pop brilliance.

After dropping standalone single 'Bigger' in 2023, Fazerdaze has shared the second video single from the album, 'Cherry Pie'.

Fazerdaze’s debut LP, 2017’s Morningside, launched Amelia onto the global stage with rave reviews from publications like Pitchfork and Mojo and tours to the other side of the world from her previous home base of Tāmaki Makaurau. But the wheels were coming off behind the scenes. A combination of unhealthy personal relationships, feelings of unworthiness regarding her burgeoning success and general mental exhaustion soon began to manifest in her musical output; for years, Amelia found she couldn’t finish a single song. That is until she relinquished resilience as a badge of honour and let herself crack open.

2022's Break! EP was completed during a three-month-long lockdown in NZ while Amelia was living in solitude for the first time and directly in the aftermath of a nine-year-long relationship. Amelia says of Break!, "I wish I had broken earlier because it was one of the truest things I ever did for myself. This EP is about finally allowing myself to give up. It’s about severing from the people in my life that weren’t good for me and ditching the false parts of myself that were conditioned and not authentic. It’s everything I wasn’t allowing myself to feel over the past few years; angry, disappointed, cynical, exhausted and over it."

