SYNTHONY Announces First Line-up For Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY In THE DOMAIN 2025

(New Zealand, Tue 10 September, 2024) - Manuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN returns in 2025, with a stellar first line-up featuring international acts Cyril and Example (UK), as well as Kiwi acts Kora, Ladi6 and Th’ Dudes - with more to be announced.

After a sold-out show of over 35,000 attendees in 2024, Pukekawa, Auckland Domain will again host Auckland’s biggest music festival Manuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN on Saturday 29 March 2025 - featuring the global premiere of SYNTHONY No.6 with Auckland Philharmonia, the show will be conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams.

Blending electrifying electronic dance beats with the epic scale of a live orchestra, DJs, vocalists, and stunning immersive visuals, SYNTHONY is a uniquely Kiwi entertainment experience that's resonating with music fans worldwide.

“After last year's sell-out event with over 35,000 in attendance, we can’t wait to bring a brand new SYNTHONY and international line-up to Pukekawa, Auckland Domain as Manuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN returns for 2025,” Duco Touring Founder David Higgins said. “Last year, nearly 35% of fans travelled from outside Auckland (4.5% from overseas), and with the continued global growth of our social channels and YouTube, we expect that number to surpass 40% this year. We’re thrilled to see SYNTHONY becoming a destination event for both local and international fans.”

The 2025 festival will feature two stages, immersive production as well as a wine and food village offering a handpicked selection of food trucks, pop-up bars, activations and more. For the most luxe experience, the SYNTHONY VIP & VVIP Garden is where you will be wanting to be.

“SYNTHONY wouldn’t be possible without the support of our incredible partners,” said Higgins. Manuka Pharm returns as the presenting partner for the 2025 event.

“Manuka Pharm is buzzing to be back again as SYNTHONY’s presenting naming rights sponsor – and to be supercharging the music event of summer 2025! Feel the do-more energy of Manuka Pharm Manuka honey – where doing is made great by keeping you going to the last doof doof.” says Manuka Pharm Marketing Director Nicola Macfarlane.

Nick Hill, CE Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency, says it is delighted to be supporting the unique and innovative music event. “SYNTHONY has become a popular and well-regarded fixture in Tāmaki Makaurau’s annual calendar. It yields positive economic, social and profile benefits for the region and is forecast to generate 17,000 visitor nights and a $3.5 million boost to GDP. Auckland is a UNESCO city of music and we’re proud to support SYNTHONY, which is a New Zealand-owned event that provides a platform for local and international artists and showcases innovation in our arts and culture sector.”

Tickets are available starting from $99. In addition to General Admission (All Ages) tickets, fans can secure Premium tickets (18+) or VIP & VVIP all-inclusive options.

MANUKA PHARM PRESENTS:

SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN

Pukekawa, Auckland Domain - Saturday 29 March 2025

FEATURING

SYNTHONY No.6 (NEW SHOW)

Auckland Philharmonia, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams

CYRIL

EXAMPLE (UK)

KORA

LADI6

TH’ DUDES

Plus, more to be announced

Manuka Pharm SYNTHONY IN THE DOMAIN PRE-SALE starts at 7am, Tuesday 17 September

Register for waitlist access at synthony.com

GENERAL ON SALE starts at 7am, Wednesday 18 September

To register for updates, or for more information, go to: SYNTHONY.COM

